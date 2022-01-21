Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England will be in the same group as hosts and holders Australia at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan and New Zealand are also in England's group, with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group Two of the Super 12 stage.

Fours teams from a preliminary stage - including Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies and starting on 16 October - will join the automatic qualifiers.

Australia will play the Kiwis in the opening Super 12 game on 22 October.

England will start their campaign on the same day against Afghanistan in Perth, while India will play Pakistan on 23 October in Melbourne.

The final will also be in Melbourne, taking place on 13 November.

"Our planning was ultra-detailed last time and knowing what the groups look like nine months out is really helpful because it can help your level of detail in that planning phase more and more," said Australia captain Aaron Finch, whose side beat New Zealand in the 2021 final.

"It's a tough group though, and when you throw in qualifiers like the West Indies and Sri Lanka, you've got to play really well to get out of that group stage."