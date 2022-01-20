Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Boucher has been South Africa head coach since December 2019

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has been charged by the sport's national governing body with gross misconduct over allegations of racism.

Former player Boucher, 45, was among a number of Cricket South Africa (CSA) employees implicated in "tentative findings" by the Social Justice and Nation Building commission last month.

CSA said Boucher, who became head coach of the national team in December 2019, would meet disciplinary hearing chair Terry Motau on 26 January to "determine a timetable for proceedings".

In a series of hearings between July and October last year, a number of black players testified that they had been victims of racism and discrimination while part of the national team.

Boucher admitted playing a part in joining his team-mates in singing songs and using nicknames that caused offence, and has since apologised.

The CSA said in a statement: "While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise."

Former left-arm spinner Paul Adams told the commission that a racial slur about him was used in a team song in the late 1990s.

Ex-wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs between 1997 and 2012, subsequently apologised in a written submission to the commission.

However, the ombudsman found that Boucher's explanation lacked sensitivity and understanding of South Africa's racist history.