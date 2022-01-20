Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Southern Vipers retained the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season beating Northern Diamonds in the final at Northampton

Lord's will host the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final for the first time and bring the women's domestic season to a close on Sunday, 25 September.

Holders Southern Vipers will be looking to retain the 50-over title for a third successive season.

The T20 Charlotte Edwards Trophy will start the season on Saturday, 14 May with South East Stars the defending champions from last summer.

Its finals day will take place at Northampton on Saturday, 11 June.

Former England captain Heyhoe Flint, who died aged 77 in 2017, was a pioneer of the game leading England to the first Women's World Cup title in 1973.

Aptly, Baroness Heyhoe Flint played in the first women's match at Lord's against Australia in 1976, became the first woman to serve on the committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2004 and the first woman to be inducted into the ICC's Cricket Hall of Fame in 2010.

The MCC announced last year the North Gate at Lord's would be renamed in her honour.

The 50-over competition's group stage will begin on Saturday, 2 July with holders Southern Vipers playing Central Sparks away and last year's runners-up Northern Diamonds travelling to Thunder in a Roses fixture.

The team that wins the group stage will qualify automatically for the final with the play-off between the teams finishing second and third is to be played four days before the Lord's final.

The Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup group stage will get under way with South East Stars beginning their title defence at Chelmsford against Sunrisers.

South East Stars beat Northern Diamonds by five wickets at the Ageas Bowl in the 2021 Charlotte Edwards Cup final

Ten group fixtures will also be played as double-headers with men's T20 Blast matches during the school half-term holidays in late May and early June, starting with Central Sparks against South East Stars at Edgbaston on Sunday, 29 May before Birmingham Bears play Durham.

Both competitions will see the eight teams play each other once in a round-robin group stage before the play-offs and finals.