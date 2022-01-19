Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire have appointed former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Gibson, 52, will take charge at the end of February and replaces Andrew Gale, who was sacked during the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The former West Indies and South Africa head coach will report to interim managing director Darren Gough.

"I'm extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity," said Gibson.

The ex-England and Bangladesh bowling coach added: "This is one of the most prestigious roles in English county cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward.

"I've spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

Gibson will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the first team and will be supported by two assistant coaches who will be appointed shortly.

The former Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire player will join Yorkshire once his contract with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League finishes next month.

