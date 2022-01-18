Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Bryce's 30 was the third highest score in Scotland's innings

Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur Scotland 148-5 (20 overs): K Bryce 62 (46), Aitken-Drumming 43 (37) Malaysia 117-8 (20 overs): Intan 24 (31), Duraisingam 22 (19) Scotland won by 31 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland's women recovered from their opening defeat to beat Malaysia by 31 runs in Commonwealth Games qualifying.

After losing by 109 runs to Sri Lanka, the Scots batted first in their second Twenty20 match and set their opponents a target of 149.

Captain Kathryn Bryce top-scored with 62 runs and Abbi Aitken-Drummond contributed 43 in Kuala Lumpur.

Katherine Fraser took four wickets as Malaysia reached 117-8, with Jamahidaya Intan scoring 24 runs.

The Scots take on Kenya on Saturday and Bangladesh the following day. Bangladesh secured their second win with victory over Kenya by 80 runs earlier on Wednesday.

The side that finishes top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.