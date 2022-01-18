Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier: Scotland beat Malaysia by 31 runs
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur
|Scotland 148-5 (20 overs): K Bryce 62 (46), Aitken-Drumming 43 (37)
|Malaysia 117-8 (20 overs): Intan 24 (31), Duraisingam 22 (19)
|Scotland won by 31 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Scotland's women recovered from their opening defeat to beat Malaysia by 31 runs in Commonwealth Games qualifying.
After losing by 109 runs to Sri Lanka, the Scots batted first in their second Twenty20 match and set their opponents a target of 149.
Captain Kathryn Bryce top-scored with 62 runs and Abbi Aitken-Drummond contributed 43 in Kuala Lumpur.
Katherine Fraser took four wickets as Malaysia reached 117-8, with Jamahidaya Intan scoring 24 runs.
The Scots take on Kenya on Saturday and Bangladesh the following day. Bangladesh secured their second win with victory over Kenya by 80 runs earlier on Wednesday.
The side that finishes top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
- The artist formerly known as evil or genius? The team uncover the truths behind pop legend Prince
- Who is the Q Shaman? The search for the story that drove crowds to storm the US Capitol