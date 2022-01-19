Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glenn Maxwell (right) broke the previous BBL record held by batting partner Marcus Stoinis (left)

Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the highest individual score in Australia's Big Bash League when he made an astonishing unbeaten 154 for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes.

Maxwell faced 64 balls for his 154, which is the ninth-highest individual score in all Twenty20 cricket.

He smashed four sixes and 22 fours to help the Stars reach 273-2, the highest total by a T20 franchise team.

It is five runs short of Afghanistan's record T20 team total against Ireland.

Maxwell broke the Big Bash record of 147 that was held by Marcus Stoinis, who coincidentally was his batting partner for the second half of his extraordinary innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Australia all-rounder, playing in his 100th Big Bash match, took just 20 balls to reach 50 before bringing up his century from just 41 deliveries, two balls short of the Big Bash record.

Together Maxwell and Stoinis put on 176 for the second wicket to help set the Hurricanes an imposing total.

Despite Maxwell's heroics in this game, the Stars are unable to qualify for the play-offs even with a victory.