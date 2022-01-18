Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abi Sakande was Leicestershire’s leading bowler in last season’s Second XI Championship, taking 29 wickets

Fast bowler Abi Sakande has signed a new contract to remain at Leicestershire for the 2022 season.

The former Sussex paceman took seven wickets in three County Championship appearances after joining the Foxes last year.

Sakande, 27, has taken 47 first-class career wickets at an average of 36.89.

"He has all the attributes to be a high-class bowler - height, lateral movement, pace and bounce," said Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon.