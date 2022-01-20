Glamorgan last played in the County Championship at Colwyn Bay in 2019

Glamorgan will play their first senior matches in Neath for 27 years, replacing Swansea on the fixture list.

They will stage two one-day games at the Gnoll because of concern that St Helen's has become too dilapidated.

Glamorgan could also return to Colwyn Bay after two years of hosting all their home games in Cardiff because of Covid precautions.

They play four Championship games in June and July, up from two, to improve conditions for four-day matches.

The lack of red-ball cricket in the middle of the county season has been widely cited as one of the reasons for England's poor performances in the heavy Test series defeat against Australia.

Neath revisited

Neath was last used for a senior Glamorgan fixture in 1995, when they drew with a powerful Young Australia side including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Matthew Elliott, Stuart Law, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Kasprowicz - who along with Elliott later played for Glamorgan.

Tony Cottey and Steve James hit hundreds for Glamorgan.

Although the number of games in the historic base at has Swansea dwindled since the redevelopment of Glamorgan's Cardiff headquarters, the Gnoll has been drafted back into service to avoid accusations of too much concentration in South-East Wales.

It has previously staged 43 first-class and 12 one-day matches.

"We'll be going back to Neath for the first time in 27 years, so that'll be great. No cricket in Swansea will be a disappointment to some people but we are committed to playing cricket in west Wales," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"I hope it won't be the end for Swansea, but it isn't up to the standard for first-class cricket, the Ospreys are using it and there's a lot of different areas that need to be addressed.

"Neath is going to get the opportunity, it's got a good surface area, a good pitch and an indoor school, we'll have to bring in the normal bits and bobs for an out-ground but we've had some good discussions with the (Neath) club."

Northern hopes

The return to Colwyn Bay for the Championship match with Nottinghamshire on July 11 is dependent on whether the county, Conwy Borough Council and the local club can get arrangements in place, and whether Covid-19 security precautions for players have eased by then.

"There's a lot of moving parts with Covid, we're very keen to play cricket in North Wales and Colwyn Bay has been our traditional venue so we're in discussions with the club. If we can play there, we certainly will," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan may play two One-Day Cup home games in Newport, subject to further talks and the Hundred schedule at Sophia Gardens.

Key dates

The official Championship season starts with a home fixture against Durham on 7 April, following a warm-up against the students of Cardiff UCCE.

Glamorgan's T20 Blast campaign starts away at Sussex on 26 May, with all their home games being played in June and Finals Day brought forward from September to July 16.

They will begin their defence of the Royal London One-Day Cup on 2 August at Derby after a warm-up against the Wales National County side who beat them in 2021.

The final is at Trent Bridge on Saturday, 17 September, after criticism of the midweek date for Glamorgan's triumph just three days after their semi-final.

Sophia Gardens will also be used as the venue for the Western Storm regional women's team to face Central Sparks in the T20 format on 14 May.

Dates for the Welsh Fire franchise are yet to be announced, while the only international date sees England take on South Africa in a T20 match on Thursday, 28 July.

Unfair criticism

Former Glamorgan captain Wallace is also keen to defend the county game in the wake of criticism that it is not producing quality players for Test cricket.

"There has been a lot of criticism, I think it's unfair and a lot of different areas need slight improvement whether it's collectives like county cricket or individuals.

"At Glamorgan we're about trying to produce as many quality players as possible and to support the England team but heaping the blame on county cricket is unfair," insisted Wallace.

"If you ask (Glamorgan's Australia star) Marnus Labuschagne, who's now the best batsman in the world, he certainly enjoyed his time in county cricket and saw it as a real finishing school. He used county cricket to improve in leaps and bounds so hopefully there'll be a lot of English cricketers doing the same thing."

Glamorgan are optimistic that Labuschagne and fellow Aussie Michael Neser will be available for at least the first part of the season with their international schedule still to be confirmed.