Sarah Bryce's 11 was the second highest score in Scotland's innings

Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur Sri Lanka 182-4 (20 overs): Athapaththu 86 (45) Scotland 73 (12.1 overs): Watson 30 (26) Sri Lanka won by 109 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland began their Commonwealth Games qualifying campaign with a crushing 109-run defeat by Sri Lanka in Kuala Lumpur.

Sri Lanka posted 182-4 from 20 overs thanks to captain Chamari Athapaththu's 86 off 45 balls at the Kinara Oval.

Scotland were bowled out for 73 in 12.1 overs, with only two batters reaching double figures.

They face Malaysia on Wednesday at 17:15 GMT, before taking on Kenya and Bangladesh.

The side that finish top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.