Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier: Scotland lose opener to Sri Lanka
|Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur
|Sri Lanka 182-4 (20 overs): Athapaththu 86, Madavi, Silver 23
|Scotland 73 all out (12.1 overs): Watson 30, Bryce 11
|Sri Lanka win by 109 runs
Scotland's women began their Commonwealth Games T20 qualifying campaign with a disappointing 109-run defeat by Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka batted first at the Kinara Oval in Kuala Lumpur and posted an imposing 182-4. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 86.
Ellen Watson made 30 for Scotland, but they were bowled out for just 73.
The Scots face Malaysia on Wednesday (17:15 GMT) then take on Kenya and Bangladesh.
The nation finishing top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.