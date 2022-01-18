Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Bryce registered 11 runs in Scotland's defeat

Commonwealth Games Women's Qualifier 2022, Kuala Lumpur Sri Lanka 182-4 (20 overs): Athapaththu 86, Madavi, Silver 23 Scotland 73 all out (12.1 overs): Watson 30, Bryce 11 Sri Lanka win by 109 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland's women began their Commonwealth Games T20 qualifying campaign with a disappointing 109-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka batted first at the Kinara Oval in Kuala Lumpur and posted an imposing 182-4. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 86.

Ellen Watson made 30 for Scotland, but they were bowled out for just 73.

The Scots face Malaysia on Wednesday (17:15 GMT) then take on Kenya and Bangladesh.

The nation finishing top of the five-team group will advance to this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.