Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Renshaw played for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Australia this winter

Somerset have re-signed Australia batter Matt Renshaw until at least the end of August as an overseas player.

Renshaw, 25, spent time at the club in 2018, scoring 513 runs in six County Championship matches before a broken finger cut short his spell.

The left-hander was born in Yorkshire and has played 11 Test matches for his country, scoring 636 runs.

Renshaw, who last played for Australia in 2018, will be available for both the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

"I really enjoyed my time at Somerset in 2018 and I can't wait to go back. It's a special place and there's a great atmosphere around the whole club," Renshaw said.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "We wanted to bolster our ability to put opposition bowlers under real pressure and this will be a great opportunity for him to contribute to our success and to put himself right back in the frame for selection for the national team."