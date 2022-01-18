Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Players from both teams traditionally get together after the final Test of an Ashes series

The England and Wales Cricket Board will investigate after police were called to break up an early-hours drinking session at the team hotel.

England and Australia's players and staff got together to mark the end of the Ashes at the tourists' Hobart base.

Video shows England captain Joe Root, bowler James Anderson and Australia trio Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head being told to disperse by police.

"The England party have apologised for any inconvenience," said the ECB.

"The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

"When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question returned to their respective hotel rooms.

"The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment."

Tasmania police confirmed they were called to the Crowne Plaza hotel after 06:00 local time following a report of "intoxicated people". They said no further action would be taken.

A video on social media external-link showed four officers ordering Root, Anderson, Head, Carey and Lyon, who were sat around a table populated by beer bottles, to disperse from a roof terrace.

The incident comes the day after a newspaper report suggested a drinking culture had developed external-link on the tour among England staff and players, exacerbated by Covid restrictions placed on the tourists.

England lost the five-Test series 4-0 to ensure the urn remained in Australian hands, as it has been since 2017.