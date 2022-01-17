Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Beth Mooney was the leading runscorer in the 2021 Women's Big Bash League

Australia batter Beth Mooney will miss the Women's Ashes against England after sustaining a fractured jaw in training.

Mooney, the world's number one Twenty20 batter, will have surgery after being hit in a training session on Monday.

Australia said her return date will be confirmed after the operation, but Mooney is now a doubt for the women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, which starts in March.

The multi-format Ashes series starts with the first T20 on Thursday.

Mooney, 28, was hit under the grille of her helmet and then taken for scans, which confirmed her jaw was fractured.

Australia are already without spinners Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux for the Women's Ashes.

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss Australia's warm-up matches against Australia A on Tuesday because of a Covid-19 scare, but she will be available for the start of the Ashes.

After three T20s, England will face holders Australia in one Test and three one-day internationals.