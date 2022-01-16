The Ashes: England coach Chris Silverwood calls for change to domestic structure

England coach Chris Silverwood hopes the manner of England's 4-0 Ashes loss will spark the change he believes is needed to improve their fortunes.

England were thrashed in the fifth Test on Sunday to complete another humiliating series defeat in Australia.

Silverwood said he wants to carry on as coach and backed captain Joe Root but said the English game "has to change".

"You look at yesterday and the whole series and you can't honestly say everything is alright," he added.

"Sometimes you need disturbance to create change. We have certainly got that."

England were completely outplayed throughout the series, only avoiding a whitewash by hanging on for a draw in Sydney in the fourth Test.

Silverwood, whose own decisions and position have come under scrutiny, said those running the game "need to find a way" of scheduling the County Championship throughout the season.

The majority of the domestic red-ball competition is currently played at the start and end of the season when conditions are favourable for bowlers, with white-ball competitions - the T20 Blast and The Hundred - played in the height of summer.

"By me speaking out about it and speaking to Ash [England's director of men's cricket Ashley Giles] and Tom [England and Wales chief executive Tom Harrison], hopefully we can get around a table and find a way to make this happen," Silverwood, who has been in charge since 2019, told BBC Test Match Special.

"The encouraging thing for me is it has actually been acknowledged that this needs to happen now. What I would like to see is some action."

The former pace bowler added: "Back when I was coming through you used to play throughout the year and up front it would be sporting and during middle of the summer it flattened out and batsmen came into their own and spinners came into their own.

"Equally as a fast bowler you needed extra pace or bounce or to generate movement to compete.

"It allows players to learn how to compile big innings and teaches them to get greedy and get used to scoring 400. Somehow we have to make it happen."

Root the 'right man' to lead England

England have only won once in Australia in the past 35 years, this defeat following 4-0 and 5-0 losses on their previous two tours.

But on Silverwood's watch England have only one of their past 14 Tests since February last year.

Silverwood admitted his job is "on the line" but said he "definitely" has the hunger to carry on.

"I am honoured to be head coach of England but I am an England cricket fan as well," he said.

"I am desperate to see England do well and am desperate to influence to make us better."

In the aftermath of England's defeat in Sydney Root insisted he wants to continue as captain, a position he has held since 2017.

"He wants to see this team do well and lead them when the team is doing well," he said.

"He is a super bloke and is the right man to lead this team. We need to give the guys the opportunity to learn the skills and they need to lead well on the field as well."

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 12:54

    Does anyone in positions in England actually have any integrity or actually acknowledged or owns consequences of their actions
    From BS Bodger Boris to the dysfunctional ECB just shrug their shoulders & say it is what is or it was like that when I got here
    The ECB are fundamental to blame for the disenfranchisement of red ball cricket by emptying the coffers to bribe counties to pass the 100 farce

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 12:52

    Giles has to go. Silverwood has to go. In all honesty Root should lose the captaincy too. Would Broad not be captain for a couple of years? Or bring Vince in at no.5 to captain. Can't do any worse than Pope batting wise. Back a spinner, probably Leach, and play them regardless of Stokes playing or not. And pick the best keeper Ben Foakes.

  • Comment posted by Masty00, today at 12:51

    Root as a batsman, purely a batsman, should be the first name on any team sheet. As a captain however, we need a robust, strong character, someone who sparks fear and concern into the opposition. Root often looks and sounds like a lost little boy. Let him bat and find a true captain.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 12:50

    Quite frankly this England team are mentally weak. Hiding behind covid, rotation, Hundred etc...long story short, they bottled it.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:54

      duncan brownley replied:
      Using Common sense and adapting to the situation would help too but as we know it's a No.

      Yes they do appear to be hiding behind something and wearing blinkers.

      Say complacency too knowing they are selected a bit like Broad indicating Inthe papers he be going on tour.

  • Comment posted by AndyB, today at 12:49

    I agree that the domestic format does the Test team no favors at all and needs a radical restructure.........Like playing CC in the summer! However CS has to go, the recent record is abysmal and team selection and rotation has been all over the place and is solely down to him. Root is a great batsman but a very poor captain, he has no natural instinct. Only 2 credible candidates, Morgan or Broad.

    • Reply posted by jdblues, today at 12:53

      jdblues replied:
      With Broad as captain we would use up our reviews inside his own first 3 overs!

  • Comment posted by Bonamai, today at 12:48

    So ... Play four day, light dependent, matches at the start and end of the season and play T20 and 'Hundred' (which both can/are played under lights) in the longest daylight period.

    Yep ... seems sensible.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 12:48

    An alternative headline, sometimes you need good players to create wins

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 12:48

    So Silverwood wants to stay as coach ...
    And knowing the ECB structure, it will say; stay, because we played our best match when you had covid...
    And we'll keep Joe alongside you as captain & say carry on with the good work Joe...
    And we'll keep Thorpe as batting coach because how well the batting unit performed...
    And we'll keep Giles because he's led us so well...
    And the ECB will stay as is!...

  • Comment posted by mak, today at 12:47

    How to be "wise after the event". No falling on the sward here, but there have been too many bad decisions on this tour and those in charge must accept some responsibility, surely.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 12:46

    So basically. Everything is wrong with the way county cricket is run. But it’s not my fault or the ECBs. Ergo. No change.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:45

    shameless!

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 12:44

    They were very under prepared for the Ashes , with no warm up games against Sheffield shield teams, only played an intra team that got rained off. Is it any wonder that none of the batsmen were in any sort of Form throughout the series. Then there were strange team selections and batting on a green top. The ECB have a lot to answer with their scheduling of 4 day cricket.

  • Comment posted by Sticksman, today at 12:44

    The best "disturbance" would be to get rid of Silverwood. Terrible selections throughout the series and players are certainly performing worse under his "coaching". County structure does need to change, including getting rid of the Hundred nonsense, but Silverwood has to accept some responsibility

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 12:44

    After what was probably England's worst 12 months ever, Silverwood thinks we should keep the same manager and same captain.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 12:44

    The ECB needs to decide just how important Test cricket really is to them. If they want Test success, they need to consider the domestic game in terms of its suitability for improving player technique - but also for proving play form before a series. Instead of selecting the same team every game, we really should be looking at player form and qualities wrt the opposition and expected conditions.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:43

    resign!

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 12:43

    It is true that the issue lies within the county structure or first class game, but it is also to do with the fact that the players who come through are of a poor quality when asked to perform on bouncy or spinning wickets, which can only mean that the English wickets need to be modified for the under 25's to get used to batting and bowling on them before they make their debuts around this age.

  • Comment posted by Shook, today at 12:42

    Who goes first, Boris or SilverWood? Or perhaps they could just swap jobs, it couldn’t be worse.

    • Reply posted by GrouchoM, today at 12:46

      GrouchoM replied:
      add Harrison to the list, way out of his depth too.

  • Comment posted by Arboreal man, today at 12:41

    seems Agnew has just realised what "The Hundred" was designed to do!

