The review system has been used in bilateral series in England since 2020 but never for such series in Australia

The Decision Review System (DRS) will be used for the first time in the Women's Ashes between England and Australia, which starts on Thursday.

A part of men's cricket for more than a decade, DRS has been used in women's World Cups and in series in England since 2020 but never in the Ashes.

The Ashes features one Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Teams will each be allowed two reviews in the limited-overs matches and three per innings in the one-off Test.

A poor umpiring decision to dismiss England batter Fran Wilson in the last Ashes series, which Australia won in 2019, sparked debate about DRS' absence in the women's game.

The opening match of the latest series (08:10 GMT) is the first of three Twenty20s in Adelaide, which are followed by the Test in Canberra and three one-day internationals.

England are aiming for their first Ashes series win since 2013-14.

The tourists arrived in Adelaide on Monday from their training base in Canberra.

On Sunday England lost both of their intra-squad warm-up T20 matches against a second-string England A side who are shadowing the main squad.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 7-14 for the senior side in the first match but England were bowled out for 103, chasing 150 after England A made 143-9.

In the second match England posted 125-7 but England A chased the total down in the final over.