Andy McBrine took four West Indies wickets before going on to hit a crucial 59 in Ireland's innings

Third one-day international, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: West Indies 212 (44.4 overs): Hope 53, Holder 44; McBrine 4-28, Young 3-44 Ireland 214-8 (44.5 overs): McBrine 59, Tector 52, Stirling 44; Hosein 3-59, Case 3-44 Ireland won by two wickets Scorecard

Ireland secured a dramatic 2-1 victory in the one-day series against West Indies as they held on for a two-wicket win after a late wobble at Sabina Park.

Andy McBrine's four wickets helped contain the hosts to 212 in 44.4 overs.

McBrine was then part of 72 and 79-run stands with Paul Stirling and Harry Tector before being dismissed for 59.

Tector's 52 took Ireland to within 16 runs of victory but four quick wickets fell before tailender Craig Young's boundary saw them win in 44.5 overs.

Ireland had seemed set for a comfortable victory as Tector and Curtis Camper brought them to 190-4 but the duo's dismissals left the visitors on 197-6 and the conclusion to the contest proved excruciatingly nervy as Gareth Delany's six and a four still left five short of victory after he departed.

George Dockrell was then dismissed without a further run being added to leave the hosts needing two wickets for the most unlikely of comebacks before Young opened the face of the bat to steer a winning boundary to third man as Ireland completed a first ever ODI away series win over an ICC Full Member.

Ireland hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup were boosted by the series victory as the games were part of the World Super League competition which counts towards automatic qualification for the tournament in India.

Harry Tector again impressed in Ireland's middle order as the visitors clinched victory in the series

Tector's seventh ODI half century in 10 games

Tector's innings further enhanced the Dubliner's growing reputation as he notched a seventh one-day international half century in 10 games.

Paul Stirling, captaining the Irish because of the Covid-enforced absence of regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie, contributed 44 runs before being trapped by Akeal Hosein as the visitors recovered well from the first-ball departure of veteran opener William Porterfield to look on course for a dominant win before their nervy conclusion.

The Irish bowling effort was impressive as West Indies collapsed from 72-0 after 10.5 overs to 119-7 after 27.5 overs.

Young made the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Shai Hope who had contributed 53 of the hosts' first-wicket partnership.

Seamer Young then saw off other opener Justin Greaves before McBrine's opening three wickets saw West Indies plummet to 119-7.

Jason Holder helped steady the hosts' innings as they put on 63 for the eighth wicket before the former skipper was crucially run-out for 44 by Delany.

McBrine then took his fourth wicket with a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Hosein with Young wrapped up the West Indies innings by dismissing Alzarri Joseph after a final-wicket partnership of 20.

Ireland recover from T20 defeat by USA

The series began for the Irish in the wake of a morale-sapping T20 defeat by USA in Florida and Covid problems which prevented Stirling and Shane Getkate from featuring in the opening contest at Sabina Park.

After Ireland blew a glorious chance to win the opener in Jamaica, skipper Balbirnie was then among four members of the squad who tested positive for Covid-19 as the series looked in serious doubt of being completed.

However with Stirling available again as he fulfilled the captaincy role, Ireland levelled the series with a five-wicket win in Thursday's rain-affected game before completing a 2-1 victory with Sunday's success.

Ireland went into the tour games in Florida and Jamaica with some commentators talking of a crisis in Irish cricket after the hugely disappointing early exit at the T20 World Cup in October when they were shocked by Namibia.

But Ireland are much more comfortable in the ODI arena as they demonstrated by drawing their home series against South Africa last summer and they were back to that kind of form in Jamaica.