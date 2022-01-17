Paul Stirling and Andy McBrine clock up a run for Ireland in their win over West Indies

It has been a tour like no other for Ireland. And how they celebrated a dramatic series win over West Indies with their isolating captain was perhaps a fittingly surreal way to bring the curtain down on a hectic trip.

A tour that began with a morale-sapping T20 defeat by the USA in December ended at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on Sunday night with a two-wicket win that delivered a hugely impressive 2-1 one-day series victory over their hosts.

In between, the Irish travelling party has had to deal with a host of Covid-19 positive cases that have meant many players having to isolate in hotel rooms and matches having to be called off and postponed.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie was one of the most recent positive cases, meaning he had to watch on from the team's base as his side - inspired by all-rounder Andy McBrine and young batter Harry Tector - levelled the series on Thursday before overcoming a late wobble to secure a series win on Sunday.

Paul Stirling deputised as captain for both games and, while basking in the glow of Ireland's first ever series win over a full ICC member, he provided an interesting insight into how the players celebrated the landmark.

"We will go now and sing a song with Andrew on Facetime, unfortunately that's the way we have to do it," Stirling explained.

"He has been stuck in a room and I know he will be in there delighted that we have won so convincingly in two games. He is absolutely loving life back in the hotel room and will be absolutely buzzing for the lads.

"We are a pretty tight unit, that is one of our strengths and anyone who was not at the ground will have been watching every ball and supporting us, we know that.

"It was nice to take on that challenge [of captaining the side] but I'm equally looking forward to handing back the reins."

Reflecting on Ireland ending such a difficult, and at times chaotic, tour on such a high, Stirling was candid about just how much of a challenge it has been for the players.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for sure," he continued. "The tour itself hasn't gone to plan but I think it just shows how much character there is in this unit.

"They want to play for each other. We could easily have thrown the heads up and wanted to go home but we decided not to do that.

"We have come here, played two games and won them. The lads have put their hands up and we are going to enjoy celebrating this and going home. I think we've thoroughly deserved it."

Stirling lauds McBrine and Tector

Sunday night's win owed much to a superb individual performance from McBrine. He took four wickets to contain the hosts to 212 in 44.4 overs, then was part of crucial 72 and 79-run stands respectively with Stirling and Tector, before being dismissed for a battling 59.

It saw McBrine named player of the series and of a match which Ireland looked to be winning comfortably before having to overcome the loss of a few late wickets.

Stirling was fulsome in his praise of McBrine and Tector while also appreciating the significance of beating the West Indies, however depleted they may have been.

"We're delighted, it's not every day we go on away trips and turn over a side like the West Indies and I'm really proud of the lads," he added.

"We may have been fortunate to win the toss three times, but we still had to go out and perform, so we're delighted.

"Harry Tector has been amazing. His consistency over his last 10 knocks has been outstanding and we hope he can continue that, but it's not a time to put pressure on him. He has so much potential, it'll come down to how much he wants it. And I think he does want it.

"Andy McBrine epitomises what an Irish cricketer should be - the heart he shows. It's not easy to come back from being hit on the head, but he showed commitment and passion to help win us the game. That partnership was key with Harry - and all off the back of his bowling which has been magnificent."

We found the spirit for the win - McBrine

McBrine was named player of the series in Jamaica

Having scored 128 runs and taken 10 wickets during the three-match series, McBrine was delighted with the personal accolades he received but insisted the team performances was what is most important.

"It obviously feels very nice personally, but it is not all about myself, it is all about how much I can contribute towards the team," McBrine said.

"Thankfully it was my series and when you get those series you have really got to make the most of it. [But] I'm happier with the overall outcome than personal performances.

"There was a nice bit of spin in there for me. I just changed up my lengths and tried to keep things as simple as possible, tried to force them to make mistakes and thankfully it happened in the last three games.

"I actually struggled today to get my timings [with the bat], so I just tried to grind it out as much as I could and then just wait on my ball and try to punish it as much as I could.

"This win means a lot for the team. I said after the last game that this last three or four weeks haven't been easy on us, but we still found the spirit left in us and that showed - especially at the end."

And that spirit will no doubt have been evident in that Facetime sing-song with their isolating skipper.