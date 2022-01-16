Ashes: England crushed by Australia in final Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Fifth Ashes Test, Hobart (day three of five)
Australia 303 (Head 101, Green 74) & 155 (Carey 49, Wood 6-37)
England 188 (Cummins 4-45) & 124 (Boland 3-18, Green 3-21)
Australia won by 146 runs, won series 4-0
England's miserable Ashes tour ended with one last calamitous batting failure as Australia surged to a 146-run victory in the final Test and claim a 4-0 series win.

Set 271 to win, England reached 68-0 but then lost all 10 wickets for the addition of another 56 runs.

The tourists were bowled out for 124 to lose the day-night Test inside three days in Hobart.

Mark Wood's superb 6-37 had earlier helped dismiss Australia for 155 in their second innings to give England an outside chance of a remarkable win.

Instead, Australia repeat their margin of victory from four years ago and extend England's winless run down under to 15 Tests.

Overall, Joe Root's side have won only one of their past 14 Tests since February of last year.

By the time they return to Australia in 2025 it will be 14 years since their last success in an away Ashes Test.

Another inevitable defeat

There were times on another freewheeling day of an entertaining Test that England might have had hope of salvaging a consolation win from their demoralising tour.

A vital decision went against them when Chris Woakes was judged to have marginally over-stepped when he bowled Alex Carey for 19. Had Carey been dismissed then, it would have left Australia 91-7 - but the wicketkeeper went on to make a crucial 49.

However, that moment was rendered irrelevant by the way England spinelessly capitulated, ending the series with another batting collapse that has become a characteristic of their Test cricket.

This tour may well be remembered for the time in which it was played, with the Covid pandemic casting doubt firstly on whether England would take part and then played a role in their disrupted preparation.

Still, that should not be an excuse for their substandard performance and all aspects of English cricket will come under review in the aftermath of yet another drubbing down under.

Australia, a team who had played only four Tests in the previous 18 months and had to replace captain Tim Paine with Pat Cummins on the eve of the series, were vastly superior and will be favourites to end a 22-year wait for a series victory in the UK when they travel in 2023.

  • Comment posted by BobbyF, today at 11:13

    Novak Djokovic has had a more successful visit to Australia than England.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:16

      otiger replied:
      Hahahaha love it

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 11:11

    Losing 10-56 is quite an achievement even by England's dreadful standards. The ECB have thrown test cricket to the wolves and should be ashamed of themselves.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ten wickets for fifty six runs. I repeat. Ten wickets for fifty six runs. Yes you heard right. This is not a joke. This is reality. We are now worse than Bangladesh

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 11:11

    Well at least we will take the positives, learn lessons and move forward

    • Reply posted by Don, today at 11:17

      Don replied:
      Ah haaaaaaa…love it 🤣

  • Comment posted by gotiges41, today at 11:11

    Feeling sorry for a the punters who had a 5 nil whitewash only to miss out by one wicket.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 11:12

      Bloomoon replied:
      Due no doubt to a little fall of rain

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:10

    Please make sure non of these players receive a match fee and have their central contracts cancelled

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 11:18

      Howard replied:
      You are so right David, over paid with no pride in the badge and they don't care if they lose.
      If they performed like they have in a normal job they'd be sacked but not in this sport
      Morons all of the whole team and support staff

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 11:12

    10 wickets for 55 in one session!!! Perhaps England can now build a team around the young lad Extras. Who I thought had a good series.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ten wickets for fifty six runs. I repeat. Ten wickets for fifty six runs. Yes you heard this right. This is not a joke. This is reality. We are now worse than Bangladesh

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 11:13

    As far as collapses go we saved the best ‘til last!!!!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 11:24

      Forza Italia replied:
      Best players for England - Extras and Rain, who bravely got England a draw in the 4th test

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 11:11

    The capitulation from 81-1 to 124 all out is not a county scheduling issue, the batsmen are just spineless and mentally not up to the task. Drastic personnel changes needed, players and staff, whatever the wheelie bin Ashley Giles says.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:17

      Tony replied:
      You cant blame the others that followed, they apparently were so shocked we actually got to 81-1 that they couldnt concentrate.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 11:12

    I've enjoyed reading these posts, and writing a few, over the last 6 weeks. Thank god for gallows humour.
    Lets hope something changes soon as that was truly awful, it is so depressing if you are a cricket lover.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      This has got to be the biggest thrashing England have taken in a test series in my days of watching them. Total and utter lack of batting talent. And im not even gutted anymore. I just find it hilarious as this has turned into one of those Two Ronnies sketches. We have to be the biggest joke in world cricket right now

  • Comment posted by Classic94, today at 11:12

    Hard reset needed.

    Silverwood and his ‘coaches’ must go immediately. Giles too. All dangerously incompetent. I’d then like to see a full and independent review into the ECB and our strategic approach to the red-ball game. Harrison’s head should be squarely on the block.

    One of the worst Ashes tours in living memory with a test team at rock bottom. No more excuses. Heads simply must roll.

    • Reply posted by Canary and Linnet, today at 11:15

      Canary and Linnet replied:
      Spot on. Anyone who cares about England cricket will agree with you

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 11:12

    Can something be done? – Yes. Play four-day cricket at a meaningful time of the season. Pick players who perform for their counties. Make test cricket the pinnacle of a professional cricketer’s career. Select a captain that has captained first class teams. Have a board of selectors that observe the best county players.
    Will something be done? – I suspect not.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:18

      otiger replied:
      But how to deal with the lure of the IPL etc...What can be done about it?

  • Comment posted by John Stephenson, today at 11:10

    5 Test matches, a 4-0 hammering. The only match they drew their coach was missing due to covid. The same coach who stood by the insane team selections, particularly for the opening Test match. The first exit HAS to be Silverwood.

    • Reply posted by BSUB, today at 11:22

      BSUB replied:
      The match they drew also had our best player available most...British weather

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 11:11

    The perfect summary of a five Test Tour in just 2 hours.

    Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 11:13

    England's lower order seemed to be batting like it's a T20 match and only 30 runs are needed. Lads, it was a Test that had two whole days left.

    • Reply posted by antiskeptic, today at 11:16

      antiskeptic replied:
      Flight home already booked for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Mr BOSLEY, today at 11:11

    In the live reporting it said we won't see England play test cricket now for 52 days, I did not know we had been, Utter disgrace,

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 11:10

    Well played to Australia. Feel for Mark Wood who took 9 wickets and gave it everything.

    England needs a new structure for cricket. Certainly a new coach and selector, a new captain might be a good move too but overall your players were not prepared and some seemed not suited to the world stage and they have been found out.

    Come back strong in the next Ashes please. Much love to you all from Oz.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 11:12

    Thank god that’s over

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:17

      otiger replied:
      Shame they didn't show the fight that DCFC do

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:12

    How do you get bowled out in 23 overs in a test match?

    Boycott would have just been getting his eye in at that stage of an innings.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 11:12

    Is anybody suprised? That collapse just about summed up the way they have played since the first ball of the 1st test. Pathetic and that's being kind.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:11

    Actually thought England could do this from being 68-0! Rookie mistake!!

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 11:12

      otiger replied:
      Sadly I thought they'd still be bowled out for under 150. Veteran's cynicism.

