Virat Kohli: Batter steps down as India Test captain
Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men's Test team.
The 33-year-old - who stopped leading India's limited-overs sides last year - had led the Test side since 2015.
He captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches - the fourth best record as captain among any team in Test history.
"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction," Kohli said on social media.
"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now."
Kohli has played in 99 Tests, averaging 50.39 in the longer format. In 2021 he led the side to the the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.
His last game as captain was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, with India losing the series 2-1.
"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added on Twitter.
"I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.
"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."
1) Ashwin - Not an automatic choice for tests outside asia
2) Rohit - Aged 34 and not the fittest one
3) Bumrah - Strike bowler who does not play home tests
4) Rahul - Not always an automatic choice. Has a career average of 35
5) Pujara/Rahane are not automatic selection anymore
6) Pant - Young but not bright but probably the only in the list who plays all games.
Dravid should bring in fresher and hungrier players to replace them and there’s no shortage of talent in Ind.