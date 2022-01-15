Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men's Test team.

The 33-year-old - who stopped leading India's limited-overs sides last year - had led the Test side since 2015.

He captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches - the fourth best record as captain among any team in Test history.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction," Kohli said on social media.

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now."

Kohli has played in 99 Tests, averaging 50.39 in the longer format. In 2021 he led the side to the the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.

His last game as captain was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, with India losing the series 2-1.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added on Twitter.

"I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

