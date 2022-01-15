Virat Kohli: Batter steps down as India Test captain

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments50

Breaking news

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men's Test team.

The 33-year-old - who stopped leading India's limited-overs sides last year - had led the Test side since 2015.

He captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches - the fourth best record as captain among any team in Test history.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction," Kohli said on social media.

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now."

Kohli has played in 99 Tests, averaging 50.39 in the longer format. In 2021 he led the side to the the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.

His last game as captain was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, with India losing the series 2-1.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added on Twitter.

"I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by InsideEdge, today at 14:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by weeblewobble, today at 14:07

    Well, he was a great batsman for a period but unfortunately his behaviour on the pitch was an embarrassment to Indian cricket. I am not surprised he has resigned after his despicable behaviour in the last Test.

  • Comment posted by claretandblue, today at 14:06

    Can't see anyone missing his leadership....awful example for young players ...much better for international cricket

    • Reply posted by Felix, today at 14:08

      Felix replied:
      India will be

  • Comment posted by faz, today at 14:05

    Great player, think his family life is his main focus and rightly so! As a Pakistani fan, he was my favourite Indian batsman

  • Comment posted by Felix, today at 14:05

    The lack of respect in this comment section. Yes Kohli can sometimes be annoying, but as a captain and a player you gotta give him the respect. Led India to the number 1 ranked test side 6 years in a row and they still are, led them to series wins in Australia and are winning in England. A huge loss for Indian cricket. Yes he may not be a good bloke, but gotta give him the respect

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:09

      rashwin replied:
      He's actually a great bloke too, just watch his post match interviews or off-field interviews. He's just very competitive on field, which is not that bad. If you see the earlier Indian team, in which Sachin, Dravid, Lax etc played - they were much stronger on paper but never won out of India - were happy with drawing and personal milestone. Kohli's competitive nature has been good for India

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 14:05

    After the shock SA series loss probably the right time to step down before he was pushed. Still a great batsman and supporter of Test Cricket he will focus on big runs to finish his career while KR takes the reigns.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:10

      rashwin replied:
      I don't think KL Rahul will be a great captain. I can only see Bumrah right now who could lead. No one close to Kohli though

  • Comment posted by Ragzzz, today at 14:04

    Should have really stepped down before he started. It's impossible to do more than 100% when will people realise that.

  • Comment posted by mickey, today at 14:04

    Great player, makes cricket interesting, passion and will to win, you cannot take your eyes off him.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:06

      rashwin replied:
      he's been great for Test Cricket in India

  • Comment posted by JoeB, today at 14:04

    next captain?

    1) Ashwin - Not an automatic choice for tests outside asia

    2) Rohit - Aged 34 and not the fittest one

    3) Bumrah - Strike bowler who does not play home tests

    4) Rahul - Not always an automatic choice. Has a career average of 35

    5) Pujara/Rahane are not automatic selection anymore

    6) Pant - Young but not bright but probably the only in the list who plays all games.

  • Comment posted by mukesh, today at 14:03

    An inspirational captain and cricketer he will be missed as leader. End of an era and his contribution to Test cricket should be celebrated instead of any negativity. Thank you Virat for all you have done to put the sparkle back into test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 14:03

    Good news as this also means getting rid of all the failing deadwood that has been largely responsible for the regular batting collapses seen in the team in the past two years. Kohli has to accept responsibility for this together with the selectors & team management for keeping his mates in - rather than getting rid of them & giving opportunities to younger talent that invigorates the team!

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 13:59

    Superb skipper, human being, leader etc; we will miss you as our captain Virat; your enthusiasm and positivity was palpable and infectious; look forward to watching and admiring you as the top class batsman that you are; thank you Virat 👍👌

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 13:59

    Superb batter, absolute chopper of a bloke

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:02

      rashwin replied:
      He's a great bloke and was great for Cricket, specially Test Cricket. Now was India Test Cricket and consequently test cricket take a tumble in front of your eyes.

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 13:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:02

      rashwin replied:
      Talking about yourself are you?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 13:58

    The right move for Indian cricket. Kohli, Pujara and Rahane should all leave the Indian team. Despite their averages, their form has been poor over the last 2 years.
    Dravid should bring in fresher and hungrier players to replace them and there’s no shortage of talent in Ind.

    • Reply posted by Felix, today at 14:07

      Felix replied:
      How is it the right move, this man led India to the number one ranked test side in the world 7 years in a row and gave them series wins in Australia and are winning in England right now. It's because of him India are this good in tests. Give some respect, yes he may not be a decent bloke but you gotta give him the respect for whats hes done in cricket

  • Comment posted by Pickers, today at 13:58

    Let's hope he throws his hat in the ring for the England captaincy!

  • Comment posted by PBear1986, today at 13:57

    The most overrated player in test history! Hopefully they will get some with a bit more integrity. Good riddance

    • Reply posted by LudlowLion, today at 14:05

      LudlowLion replied:
      Funny

  • Comment posted by ranger104uk, today at 13:57

    Big boots to fill. But I think his timing is right.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 13:57

    Long overdue, hopefully we see the end of his antics on the field now. He is a brilliant batsman but I think it’s gone to his head

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 13:57

    Sometimes he crosses the line as a sportsman in pursuit of a win but a great cricketer and what country wouldn’t want a captain as passionate as Kohli is.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 14:04

      rashwin replied:
      right. and the best thing was he's really cared about Test Cricket, not just pay a lip service as most do

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC