Only South Africa's Graeme Smith and Australia legends Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting have won more men's Tests as captain than Kohli

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men's Test team.

The 33-year-old - who stopped leading India's limited-overs sides last year - had led the Test side since 2015.

He captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches - the fourth best record as captain among any team in Test history.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction," Kohli said on social media.

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now."

Kohli has played in 99 Tests in total, averaging 50.39 in the longer format. In 2021 he led the side to the the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.

His last game as captain was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town, which ended on Friday, with India losing the series 2-1.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added on Twitter.

"I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

Kohli's major wins as captain included victory over Australia in 2018-19 - India's first series win down under and one that Kohli at the time described as the "proudest" moment of his career.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Kohli and said he had taken the team to "unprecedented heights".

Kohli paid tribute to his team-mates including MS Dhoni, who he took over from as Test captain.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and most importantly to all the team-mates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he wrote.

"You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful."

He added: "Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian cricket forward!"

