Harry Tector has emerged as a key batsman for Ireland after making his debut in 2019

Ireland's rising star Harry Tector is confident of clinching a series win against the West Indies in Sunday's final ODI at Sabina Park.

The 22-year-old hit a sixth ODI half-century from his last nine matches to help the Covid-hit tourists level the three-game series on Thursday.

"I can't wait for Sunday's game," Tector told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"We've shown in the two games that we're more than capable of beating them and that's the plan for Sunday."

Tector finished unbeaten on 54 as the Irish secured a five-wicket victory to make it 1-1 after losing a tight opener by 24 runs.

It was achieved without four players - including skipper Andrew Balbirnie and interim coach David Ripley - after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Pandemic problems

It was the latest setback in a tour of the United States and West Indies which has been severely impacted by Covid-19 issues.

Paul Stirling will again captain the side in the absence of Balbirnie as the Irish eye a first ODI series win since 2019.

"It's been unprecedented but that's just the times we live in," Hector said of the Covid-affected tour.

"The credit goes to the entire squad and backroom staff. It's been a collective effort getting over the hump of dealing with the cases and a difficult bubble.

"I think Thursday's win was just reward for how we've mucked in and helped each other, it was a great win. I'm enjoying my batting at the minute and I'm in a good place in one-day cricket.

"We should probably be 2-0 up now and the series should be sealed. But that's the way it went. With the first game a lot of that responsibility is on my shoulders for not getting us across the line."

He added: "We were in a similar position against South Africa in the summer (Proteas won final game to draw series 1-1) - this time we want to go and win a series and there's where our focus is now."