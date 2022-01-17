After Ashes thrashing, which county players could break into England's Test team?

Mason Crane, Joe Clarke and Tom Helm
Hampshire's Mason Crane, Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke and Middlesex's Tom Helm are three potential candidates

The Ashes are over. England's hopes of winning in Australia must wait for another four years.

With the inquest into another huge defeat under way, we asked a group of players - those still involved in or recently retired from county cricket - to pick the stand-out players who could break into the England Test team.

Joe Clarke - batter, Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke's first-class stats: Age 25, Games 93, Runs 5,609, Average 37.64, Centuries 18, Highest score 194

Former England bowler Harry Gurney: Joe Clarke is the best player I can think of currently in county cricket that is yet to pull on an England shirt. He already has the hallmarks of being a world-class player, he just hasn't pulled on the Three Lions yet.

He could play for England over the next three or four years unless he goes down the franchise route, which he is more than able to do - he's a good enough T20 player.

His game is well-rounded for all of the formats. If we're talking Test cricket, he has scored runs in the County Championship and has all the tools to be successful at international level.

I'd like to see him given an opportunity, but he needs to go and bash out hundreds in the Championship this season. The selectors need to have a good look at him because he's a hell of a batter.

Phil Salt - opener, Lancashire

Phil Salt's first-class stats: Age 25, Games 38, Runs 1,967, Average 30.73, Centuries 4, Highest score 148

Former Australia batter and ex-Middlesex coach Stuart Law: Saqib Mahmood has sheer pace and Jordan Cox, a wicketkeeper-batter at Kent, is one to keep an eye on.

A real dark horse for me would be a guy like Phil Salt. At the top of the order he's pretty brash about the way he goes about his cricket, a super-confident guy.

He's moved from Sussex to Lancashire, so will now be playing on a pitch that has pace and bounce, and will take some spin later in Championship matches.

That will develop his game even further and he should only get better from now on.

Mason Crane - leg-spinner, Hampshire

Mason Crane's first-class stats: Age 24, Games 48, Wickets 119, Average 41.36, Strike-rate 65.0, Best figures 5-35

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara: Mason Crane played one Test on the Ashes tour of 2017-18, but is still young and can be someone to play for England again in the future.

I think his way back into international cricket would first be in the white-ball format. He's really improved his bowling style and has become very accurate. Working with Shane Warne at London Spirit has helped him.

If he can do well there, he could progress into the red-ball set-up. There are obviously differences, but coming through the limited-overs team is a decent stepping stone.

Tom Haines - batter, Sussex

Tom Haines' first-class stats: Age 23, Games 34, Runs 2,008, Average 24.03, Centuries 5, Highest score 156

England pace bowler Tymal Mills: With all the talk about county pitches and how they are supposedly difficult for batting, you have to look at who did score runs last season and Tom Haines managed to churn out well over 1,000 runs in the Championship last year.

There might be some Sussex bias from me and he perhaps needs another year in domestic cricket, but I like how he looks to score. He's able to put the bad ball away, even at the start of the innings, and he's also able to weather good spells of bowling.

If he can back up what he did last year I'd love to see him get an opportunity.

Tom Helm - pace bowler, Middlesex

Tom Helm's first-class stats: Age 27, Games 34, Wickets 87, Average 31.86, Strike-rate 60.0, Best figures 5-36

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn: Tom Helm has the pace, bounce, height and swing to be able to trouble the best batters in the world.

He's not played enough cricket in the past couple of years to push his name forward for selection, but he could succeed on pitches in places like Australia and South Africa, has the ability to bowl reverse-swing in the subcontinent and can swing the Dukes ball.

He has all the attributes to be successful in Test cricket.

Josh Bohannon - batter, Lancashire

Josh Bohannon's first-class stats: Age 24, Games 37, Runs 1,935, Average 43.97, Centuries 3, Highest score 174

Former England assistant coach and Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace: Dom Sibley will come again. I've been watching him practise and he has made big strides in terms of technique.

In terms of a new face, Josh Bohannon has a very simple technique and is well organised. He batted against Warwickshire on a pitch that had decent bounce, Liam Norwell got five wickets and Bohannon played him very well.

He's organised, thorough and looks like he has everything to compete at the highest level. He also looks like he's got the extra edge, a willingness to get stuck in. He's very impressive.

In the next 12-15 months he could make the step-up to international cricket.

Alex Lees - opener, Durham

Alex Lees' first-class stats: Age 28, Games 127, Runs 7,078, Average 34.86, Centuries 17, Highest score 275*

Former England bowler Liam Plunkett: Alex Lees is someone who, since he has moved from Yorkshire to Durham, has been one of the best performing openers in the county game.

He loves a challenge, has experience aged 28 and is very strong mentally, which you need to be at the top of the order.

He was on the England Lions tour of Australia in the winter so is clearly in the management's thoughts.

Matt Parkinson - leg-spinner, Lancashire

Matt Parkinson

Former Lancashire and Leicestershire captain Paul Horton: England haven't decided if Jack Leach is their best spin option and the next cab off the rank should be Matt Parkinson.

He's a fierce competitor, as is his brother Callum. The challenge of Test cricket would not overawe him. Whether his skills are up to it, only time will tell, but he would relish the big stage.

He's done well when he has played white-ball cricket for England, so that should only hold him in good stead.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 07:13

    I hear there is a couple of guys with real potential... think they are called Botham and Gooch... maybe give them a try...

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 07:11

    Tried to but obvioulsy my objection to the so called list was not liked...awful...none of these good enoughn

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 07:14

      Tony replied:
      Lancashire leggie should be given a try. Apart from that they are all good county players but nothing to get too excited about

  • Comment posted by jswordfish, today at 07:10

    So in short, you got no one;)

  • Comment posted by undeterred, today at 07:10

    In 1970 Ian chapell replaced bill lawry with an aggressive positive approach which has been ingrained ever since. Let joe bat and put stokes in charge. The problem with test playing talent pipeline is world wide; too much money to bash the ball in t20 and the best bowlers in the nation not playing locally so young up and comers don’t get the huge benefit of facing and learning test match skills

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 07:09

    We are looking for potential Test players, yet here we are again in a lot of cases suggesting that the way in is via white ball cricket. Most of our failings in the Test arena can be tracked back to our obsession with 'instant' cricket, players having been coached to be nothing more than bish bash bosh merchants.

  • Comment posted by Silhillian, today at 07:07

    Foakes, Livingston, Clarke and PArkinson all should be in the squad. Crawley looks better as an opener and worth a trial. Bairstow an experienced head to open with him. Seam bowling we have a lot of resources.

    We need to keep the county champ, but simplify the season. county champ mon-thu. weekends for 50ov, t20. mid season break for franchise (t20 pls not 100). lions games, playoffs etc

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 07:06

    Jeez, the players mentioned are leg spinners who do well in white ball cricket and fast medium bowlers like helm. It is worth trying Clarke now to see if he can make the most of his talent. Mahmood has to be blooded also .I'd give billings a run .

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:12

      duncan brownley replied:
      Mahmood and Foakes both Fringe players and in the set up along with Overton too just doing nets.

      Hopefully if fit they be touring the WI along with some new faces and old ones too as not upsetting their egos.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 07:04

    is this the new crop ? I worry for english cricket in that case. Not a single player with 50/60/70 average in first class cricket, what will you get from these players in test cricket - 20/30 ??? come on

    • Reply posted by Transponder, today at 07:14

      Transponder replied:
      I think Pope has a FC batting average of 50. He has struggled. So I agree it should be even harder for these ones.

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 07:03

    Why isn't Jake Libby getting a mention??

  • Comment posted by munter, today at 07:02

    " former England bowler Harry Gurney" ..who? I must of missed his long illustrious career !

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:02

    Crikey the sports writers really are going for it then getting the knives into the England set up.

    Even the Next Captain vote is ring fenced into players that are close too retiring or white ball players.

    Players need to be playing red ball in the key scheduling and the right aptitude to play. Along with any England player on a CC actually playing for their County when not on England duty.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 07:02

    First of all they take the current England squad and deport them to Australia and then take a look at them in a couple of years or so and see if any are playing in the Australian state cricket setup. If any are then they should immediately be picked by England.
    Any player currently learning to play cricket in the English set up are clearly going to fail unless major changes are made.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 07:01

    Cricket isn't all about winning the ashes once every 4 years in Australia. Teams have a large home advantage so to win away from home you need a very strong team. The one that is currently returning is obviously a lot less than average and needs to improve. We can't throw away county cricket and all that it means just to concentrate on a series played every 4 years; it is madness.

  • Comment posted by Maiden-over-and-out, today at 07:01

    LOL!.....Look at those averages - the bowlers and the batsmen would love to swap!

    Then look at the Aussie 1st Class batting averages - at least 15 batsmen (not in the test team) with averages at least 10 runs higher.

    This lot of up-and-comers isn't going to win the ashes...

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:00

    Why can’t I put Overton in my team for the next tour?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:03

      duncan brownley replied:
      Yes the article is some what leading folk into how they want the next set up sorted.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 06:59

    Surely the most telling stat with the batters is only Bohannan in this list averages over 40? We have had years of hopping from one player to another because they have potential. Bluntly the test match arena is unforgiving and players must be able to hit the ground running. They are not going to get 10-15 matches to find their feet.

    • Reply posted by Asterix, today at 07:07

      Asterix replied:
      I noticed that. If they average in the low to mid 30s in county cricket then they aren’t likely to step up at test level. The likes of Hick and Ramprakash scored mountains of runs in county cricket and still found it hard going in test cricket (different era of course).

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 06:59

    Any of these, please. Just drop Burns, Hameed, Malan, Pope, Bairstow, Buttler Anderson, Broad and never select them again and remove Root from the captaincy.

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 06:58

    England has got to move away from stacking home test pitches in favour of Anderson and Broad. No wonder they can’t win away. Produce better pitches, get rid of the high seam Dukes ball (nobody else uses it), and then see which players emerge fit to play in all conditions.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 07:12

      Bobby Smith replied:
      West Indies use it but I agree with your point.

  • Comment posted by Ecky123, today at 06:56

    nothing in the above stats that gets me excited.

    • Reply posted by Perton66, today at 07:08

      Perton66 replied:
      Trescothick had an average county record but he gad the balls to make the step up. I'd like to see if Clarke can do the same

