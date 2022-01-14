Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Brown scored 10,843 runs in 318 matches for Sussex in all formats

Hampshire have signed former Sussex captain Ben Brown on a two-year contract.

Crawley-born Brown, who played his entire career with his home county and scored 10,843 runs in 318 matches, left the club in December.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper averaged 51.36 with the bat and hit four centuries in 12 County Championship matches last season.

Brown also took 543 catches and 40 stumpings for Sussex in total.

"I am extremely proud and humbled to sign for Hampshire," he told Hampshire's website.

"To be joining such a talented playing squad and to have the opportunity to work with the club's impressive coaching staff is a privilege.

"I'm looking forward to being able to call the Ageas Bowl my home ground and am hugely grateful to everyone at Hampshire for the opportunity to do so."

Brown was made captain of Sussex's County Championship and one-day sides in 2017 and will play across all formats for Hampshire.