England fly to New Zealand to defend the 50-over World Cup after the series in Australia

A member of the England support staff has tested positive for Covid-19, six days before the Women's Ashes opener in Australia.

The individual is now in isolation and will remain in Canberra when the squad travel to Adelaide for the first Twenty20 of the multi-format series.

The Women's Ashes has been brought forward by one week to allow England and Australia to complete 10 days' quarantine before the World Cup in New Zealand, which begins on March.

There have been suggestions a Covid outbreak before the World Cup could mean players not being allowed to travel to the tournament.

The England party will have further PCR tests before travelling to Adelaide on a charter flight on 17 January.

The first game of the series takes place on 20 January.