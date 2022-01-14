South Africa v India: Keegan Petersen steers hosts to series victory
|Third Test, Newlands, Cape Town, (day four of five)
|India 223 (Kohli 79, Rabada 4-73) & 198 (Pant 100*, Jansen 4-36)
|South Africa 210 (Petersen 72, Bumrah 5-42) & 212-3 (Petersen 82)
|South Africa won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
South Africa secured a 2-1 series victory over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town.
Keegan Petersen, who top-scored with 72 in the Proteas' first innings, hit 82 as they completed a chase of 212 on day four at Newlands.
The run-chase had been set up by India's Rishabh Pant, whose entertaining 100 not out on Thursday underpinned India's second-innings 198.
The teams will play a three-match one-day series starting on Wednesday.
More to follow.
