South Africa v India: Keegan Petersen steers hosts to series victory

Virat Kohli at the end of the game with Rassie van der Dussen
Victory took South Africa above India in the World Test Championship standings
Third Test, Newlands, Cape Town, (day four of five)
India 223 (Kohli 79, Rabada 4-73) & 198 (Pant 100*, Jansen 4-36)
South Africa 210 (Petersen 72, Bumrah 5-42) & 212-3 (Petersen 82)
South Africa won by seven wickets
South Africa secured a 2-1 series victory over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town.

Keegan Petersen, who top-scored with 72 in the Proteas' first innings, hit 82 as they completed a chase of 212 on day four at Newlands.

The run-chase had been set up by India's Rishabh Pant, whose entertaining 100 not out on Thursday underpinned India's second-innings 198.

The teams will play a three-match one-day series starting on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:39

    Brilliant pair of wins from SA to take the series, extracting the most out of a team with only one world class batsman in Elgar, although Petersen looks a future gem on this evidence, and a varied bowling attack with a range of experience.

    England would do well to learn from their mentality while the talent pool feels thinner than normal.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 12:35

    Well done Proteas the country is proud 👏

  • Comment posted by BeardedDragon, today at 12:32

    Congratulations to South Africa, whose cricket prowess only a few years ago was even worse than England's. Look at them now. We can only hope.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 12:27

    Reckon England could do with recruiting a few of these South African batsmen

