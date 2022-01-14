South Africa v India: Keegan Petersen steers hosts to series victory

Virat Kohli at the end of the game with Rassie van der Dussen
Victory took South Africa above India to fourth in the World Test Championship standings
Third Test, Newlands, Cape Town, (day four of five)
India 223 (Kohli 79, Rabada 4-73) & 198 (Pant 100*, Jansen 4-36)
South Africa 210 (Petersen 72, Bumrah 5-42) & 212-3 (Petersen 82)
South Africa won by seven wickets
South Africa secured a 2-1 series victory over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town.

Keegan Petersen, who top-scored with 72 in the Proteas' first innings, hit 82 as they completed a chase of 212 on day four at Newlands.

The target had been set up by India's Rishabh Pant, whose entertaining 100 not out on Thursday underpinned India's second-innings 198.

The teams will play a three-match one-day series starting on Wednesday.

It is only the fourth time in history India have lost a series after winning the first Test.

Petersen fell with 57 needed, but Rassie van der Dussen, who made an unbeaten 41, and Temba Bavuma, with 32 not out, guided South Africa home.

"I'm pretty elated," said South Africa captain Dean Elgar. "It will sink in in a day or two, maybe this evening. I couldn't be prouder of the group.

"After the first loss [in Centurion], I had a lot of hope knowing we can still win this. I asked the players to respond in a better nature, better way and they responded brilliantly."

Petersen's fluent innings spanned only 113 balls before he was bowled by Shardul Thakur.

The 28-year-old right-hander also scored a half-century in the second Test victory in Johannesburg.

"He's dominated domestic cricket, and it's awesome to see him have a great series," said Elgar.

"Long may he grow. There's lot of improvement from his point of view. The world is his oyster."

Victory took South Africa above India into fourth in the World Test Championship standings,external-link behind Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan.

Their next assignment is a two-Test series away against defending champions New Zealand which begins on 16 February.

India host Sri Lanka for two Tests at the end of February.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 13:04

    SA has a pretty impressive pace attack with jansen joing the ranks. Probably favourites to win in England as their batsmen are better than England's

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 13:02

    Having had the good fortune to see quite a bit of domestic South African cricket on minor sport channels on TV, it's clear that there are a lot of other players challenging to get into this team, which has obviously raised the game of the players involved.

    Pity this series has not been on TV, because watching the cricket on a picturesque ground as SA grounds tend to be is a pleasure in itself.

  • Comment posted by trickyal, today at 12:56

    This proves how poor this Indian side is, kohli is past it along with a few others, well done South Africa

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 12:55

    A proper well fought test series being two proper test match ...will the ECB learn....no they’ll just fill the summer with the hundred ..or the fifty if someone has that bright idea

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 12:55

    Brilliant effort from the Saffers but Kohli should be banned for his antics yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 12:45

    England are you watching how its done beating a decent Test cricket side??

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 12:45

    Well done to SA. Good effort chasing 2 tricky targets in a fairly low scoring series. Shame only 3 tests which seems to be the norm now.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 12:42

    Viva South Africa, viva! Now if only England could....

  • Comment posted by Lavis, today at 12:41

    Great news. Nice to see SA victorious over India.

  • Comment posted by real_legend, today at 12:41

    Disgraceful attitude by Kohli and Co on the field. All their theatrics were to no avail.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:39

    Brilliant pair of wins from SA to take the series, extracting the most out of a team with only one world class batsman in Elgar, although Petersen looks a future gem on this evidence, and a varied bowling attack with a range of experience.

    England would do well to learn from their mentality while the talent pool feels thinner than normal.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 12:35

    Well done Proteas the country is proud 👏

  • Comment posted by BeardedDragon, today at 12:32

    Congratulations to South Africa, whose cricket prowess only a few years ago was even worse than England's. Look at them now. We can only hope.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 12:27

    Reckon England could do with recruiting a few of these South African batsmen

    • Reply posted by keithshaw, today at 12:46

      keithshaw replied:
      Agree - Dean Elgar is such a gutsy and well organised player. Compared to Rory Burns he looks like Brian Lara. Peterson also looks the part.

