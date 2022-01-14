Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Pattinson took 81 wickets in 21 Test appearances for Australia

Nottinghamshire have signed former Australia fast bowler James Pattinson for the 2022 county season.

The 31-year-old retired from international cricket in October following a series of injury issues.

Pattinson has a UK passport but has agreed an overseas player deal with Notts and will be available for all formats of the game.

He previously played for the county in 2017 and 2019, taking 40 first-class wickets at an average of 15.52.

"Trent Bridge felt like home from the moment I first stepped through the gates," said Pattinson.

"Once I get that badge back on my chest and the ball in my hand, there'll be no backward steps taken for sure. It'll be a case of ripping into the season and giving it everything to win matches for the club."

Pattinson's elder brother Darren helped Notts win the title in 2010, the last time they lifted the County Championship trophy.

He joins an already strong pace bowling unit including Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton and, when he is available, England's Stuart Broad.

"Our bowling attack did great things in 2021, and the way to build on that is by going again and trying to get even better," said head coach Peter Moores.

"Jimmy will add a new dimension with his pace, hostility and experience."

Notts finished third, behind county champions Warwickshire, in 2021.