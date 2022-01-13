Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spin bowler and man-of-the-match Andy McBrine excelled with bat and ball for Ireland

Second one-day international, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: West Indies 229 (48 overs): Shepherd 50, Smith 46, Brooks 43; McBrine 4-36, Young 3-42 Ireland 168-5 (32.3 overs): Tector 54*, McBrine 35; Hosein 2-51 Ireland win by five wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with a readjusted target of 168 off 36 overs Scorecard

Ireland won their rain-interrupted second ODI against West Indies in Kingston to level the series at 1-1.

West Indies were bowled out for 229 in 48 overs and Ireland looked on course for victory at 157-4 after 31.2 overs in reply when the rain showers arrived.

Allowing for lost overs, Ireland's adjusted target under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was 168, leaving them needing 11 more runs off 28 balls.

They reached 168-5 in the 33rd over to win by five wickets.

The win sees Ireland repeat their previous famous victory over the West Indies, which they achieved at the 2015 World Cup.

West Indies had won the opening ODI between the sides by 24 runs on Saturday, before the second encounter was put back by two days because of coronavirus cases in the Ireland camp.

The deciding match will take place on Sunday at the same Sabina Park venue, the scene of Ireland's famous St patrick's Day win over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

Paul Stirling returned to captain the Ireland side for the first time in a ODI in the absence of regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie, who was one of four players in the Irish squad to miss the game after contracting Covid-19.

Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh and Ben White were also ruled out while Stirling was back in action after having to miss the first ODI because he and Shane Getkate were isolating in Florida after testing poistive for Covid-19 during Ireland's recent series against USA in Florida.

Ireland opted to field after winning the toss and the hosts got off to a promising start with a first-wicket partnership of 38 before Craig Young removed their top three in quick succession.

Reeling at 43-3, West Indies were still struggling at 111-7 in the 34th over when Shamarh Brooks, who had steadied the ship in mid-order, was out lbw to the bowling of George Dockrell for 43.

A ninth wicket partnership between Romario Shepherd (50) and Odean Smith (46) helped their side recover with 27-year-old Shepherd, best known as a pace bowler making his maiden ODI half-century off 41 balls.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine ended with figures of 4-36, with Young taking 3-42.

Ireland run chase interrupted

Stirling and William Porterfield's opening wicket partnership faltered with the dismissal of the former for 21 but not before Stirling had gathered the 18 runs he needed to become the first Irish batter to reach 5,000 runs in the ODI format.

Ireland continued to put together steady partnerships and keep up their run rate as they chased 230 to win but their momentum was halted when rain stopped play with them seemingly in control.

When they returned after a rain interruption of more than an hour, their target had been substantially reduced and aided by a fine unbeaten innings of 54 from top-scorer Harry Tector, they comfortably completed their victory with 21 balls to spare despite losing Dockrell for five.

Tector struck four fours and a six as he added this decisive contribution at Sabina Park to the 53 he scored in the opening ODI.

McBrine added to his outstanding effort with the ball by contributing 35 to Ireland's total.

This series forms part of the World Cup Super League, with both teams looking to gain points to earn them an automatic qualifying place for the 2023 World Cup in India.