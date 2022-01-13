Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Man-of-the-match Andy McBrine excelled with bat and ball for Ireland

Second one-day international, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: West Indies 229 (48 overs): Shepherd 50, Smith 46; McBrine 4-36, Young 3-42 Ireland 168-5 (32.3 overs): Tector 54*, McBrine 35; Hosein 2-51 Ireland won by five wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Ireland won their rain-affected second one-day international with West Indies in Kingston to level the series at 1-1.

The Windies were bowled out for 229 in 48 overs and Ireland looked on course for victory at 157-4 after 31.2 overs in reply when the rain showers arrived.

When play resumed, Ireland's adjusted target under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was 168 from 36 overs, leaving them needing 11 more runs off 28 balls.

They reached 168-5 in the 33rd over to win by five wickets.

Thursday's win saw Ireland repeat their previous famous victory over West Indies, which they achieved at the 2015 World Cup.

West Indies had won the opening ODI between the sides by 24 runs on Saturday, before the second encounter was delayed by two days because of coronavirus cases in the Ireland camp.

The deciding match will take place on Sunday at the same Sabina Park venue, the scene of Ireland's memorable St Patrick's Day win over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

Paul Stirling returned to captain the Ireland side for the first time in a ODI in the absence of regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie, who was one of four players in the Irish squad to miss the game after contracting Covid-19.

Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh and Ben White were also ruled out while Stirling was back in action after having to miss the first ODI because he and Shane Getkate were isolating in Florida after testing positive for Covid during Ireland's recent series against the USA in Florida.

Ireland opted to field after winning the toss and the hosts got off to a promising start with a first-wicket partnership of 38 before Craig Young removed their top three in quick succession.

Reeling at 43-3, West Indies were still struggling at 111-7 in the 34th over when Shamarh Brooks, who had steadied the ship in mid-innings, fell lbw to George Dockrell for 43.

A ninth-wicket partnership of 58 between Romario Shepherd (50) and Odean Smith (46) helped their side recover with 27-year-old pace bowler Shepherd making his maiden ODI half-century off 41 balls.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine ended with figures of 4-36, with Young taking 3-42.

Ireland run chase interrupted

Stirling and William Porterfield's opening partnership faltered with the dismissal of the former for 21 but not before Stirling had gathered the 18 runs he needed to become the first Irish batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs.

Ireland continued to put together steady partnerships and keep up their run rate but their momentum was halted when rain stopped play with them seemingly in control.

When they returned after more than an hour, their target had been substantially reduced and aided by a fine unbeaten innings of 54 from top scorer Harry Tector, they comfortably completed their victory with 21 balls to spare despite losing Dockrell for five.

Tector struck four fours and a six, shining again after hitting 53 in the opening ODI while McBrine added to his outstanding effort with the ball by contributing 35 to Ireland's total.

The series forms part of the World Cup Super League, with both teams looking to gain points to earn an automatic qualifying place for the 2023 World Cup in India.