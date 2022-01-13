Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dane van Niekerk led South Africa to the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup after slipping on a wet floor at home and breaking her ankle.

The 28-year-old all-rounder is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

The World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand, begins on 4 March with South Africa's first match against Bangladesh taking place a day later.

Van Niekerk averages 36 with the bat and 19 with the ball in 107 one-day internationals.