Women's Cricket World Cup: Dane van Niekerk ruled out by freak injury
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup after slipping on a wet floor at home and breaking her ankle.
The 28-year-old all-rounder is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.
The World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand, begins on 4 March with South Africa's first match against Bangladesh taking place a day later.
Van Niekerk averages 36 with the bat and 19 with the ball in 107 one-day internationals.