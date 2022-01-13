Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes is one of a number of England stars to have signed for the Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals are to open a cricket academy in Cornwall.

The franchise - which has a number of England players - already has a similar academy in London as well as one in Abu Dhabi, and hopes to nurture talent that could become future internationals.

"This is a potential game-changer," the Truro-based academy's head coach Sean Hooper told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"A child that comes on this will have access to a world class programme."

World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer are among the England players who have signed for the Jaipur-based side in recent seasons, while players including former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, current Australia batter Steve Smith and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee have also spent time with the franchise.

The Royals were the inaugural IPL champions in 2008 and have made the play-off three times since.

The academy will be based at Truro School and the link came about after Hooper took a side from the school to India in 2007 and forged relationships with some of the Royals' coaches.

"There'll be opportunities for Cornwall youngsters who do well to go and play at the other academies around the world to develop their talents and skills," Hooper added.

"There's no barrier for a Cornish child to play at the very, very top level and that's something which is very, very exciting.

"Hopefully all the children they engage will help complement the power and the strength of the Cornwall county teams as well."