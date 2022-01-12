Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling is Ireland's record run scorer in ODIs and T20s

Ireland opener Paul Stirling says the Covid-hit tour of the US and West Indies is taking a mental toll on the players.

Four players and interim coach David Ripley are isolating after testing positive for Covid ahead of Thursday's second ODI against the Windies.

It is the latest blow for a squad struggling with life in the bubble.

"I don't think there's much road left with the players having these bubbles - it's very difficult," said Stirling.

Stirling, 31, added: "I think in the next three-four months an easing out of these [Covid] protocols would be pretty high in the list of things that we want.

"Everyone reacts differently to news of positive tests. Even if you are negative you always have that anxiety that it could be you next. This is our worst tour in regards to Covid since the pandemic started.

Interim Irish coach David Ripley will miss the remainder of the series against West Indies

"The majority of lads on this tour don't play cricket all the year round. When these things start to crop up it is tough. You're away from home and you're not sure when you are going to get home when it gets to this stage of the tour."

Covid cases in both squads, and among match officials, led to the cancellation of the scheduled one-day games against the United States in Florida last month after two T20 contests took place.

Change of captain as Balbirnie ruled out

Stirling and Shane Getkate have joined up with the squad after testing positive and isolating in Florida.

The pair missed the 24-run defeat by the hosts in Sunday's opening ODI at Sabina Park while the second game, scheduled for Tuesday, was called off after fresh Covid cases in the Irish camp.

It will now be played on Thursday with the final match in Kingstown pushed back to Sunday in a revised scheduled which saw the cancellation of a T20 encounter between the teams.

Stirling will captain Ireland for the first time in an ODI in the absence of Andrew Balbirnie, who is among the isolating quartet.

Harry Tector is also ruled out while Simi Singh and Ben White are expected to miss the game too.

Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland in Saturday's opener at Sabina Park

Andy McBrine was forced off after being struck on the helmet in the opener but he is expected to be available along with paceman Mark Adair, who has recovered from an ankle injury.

"I've been quite lucky. I've played a lot of cricket since Covid started and the isolation felt like just another 10 days as I quite like my own company," added Stirling, who is set to open the innings with former captain William Porterfield.

"I was disappointed to miss to the first match but I'm really looking forward to captaining the ODI team for the first time on Thursday.

"It's disappointing that Andy Balbirnie and David Ripley won't be there and and that will hinder us but it's great to have William Porterfield around for his insight.

"We've lost key players but on the flip side it's a huge opportunity for the players coming in. The 11 players that go on the field have so much to play for.

"There's so much cricket in 2022 and every opportunity for the more inexperienced players is a great one."