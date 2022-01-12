Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Darren Lehmann is also assistant coach at Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League

Australian Darren Lehmann has decided not to return as Northern Superchargers' head coach for the second season of The Hundred.

Lehmann, 51, has cited Covid-19 and the potential quarantining and restrictions as reasons.

Superchargers won three games to finish fifth in the group stage in last summer's inaugural tournament.

The Superchargers' search for a replacement has started, with the competition due to start in August.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men's head coach at the Superchargers," said former Australia coach Lehmann.

"As for many people, the continuing uncertainty around Covid-19, quarantining and restrictions begins to play a part in your decisions.

"I loved my time with the Superchargers. Last season, despite all the challenges of Covid, was up there with one of my coaching highlights.

"The UK public got behind the new competition and I see it going from strength to strength. I thank the Northern Superchargers supporters, my coaching staff and the players and wish them all well."

Heather Jackson, chair of the Northern Superchargers, said Marcus North, the director of cricket at Durham, will work with general manger Andy Dawson to find a replacement.