Harry Brook scored 189 runs in five innings for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred last summer

Uncapped Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has been added to England's squad for the five-match Twenty20 series in West Indies this month.

The 22-year-old has been called up as cover for Sam Billings, who has joined the Ashes squad in Australia after an injury to Jos Buttler.

Billings remains part of the 17-man squad for the West Indies tour.

However, with the first game on 22 January just four days after the Ashes ends England have opted for cover.

Brook, who averages 33.55 at a strike-rate of 143.58 in 50 T20 matches, has spent the winter with England Lions in Australia before joining up with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

He is expected to return to the UK and then fly out with the rest of the squad on Saturday.

Meanwhile England have announced that stand-in head coach Paul Collingwood and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will be joined by Anthony McGrath as batting coach, Alan Richardson as pace bowling coach and Paul Tweddle as fielding and wicketkeeper coach for the tour.

The five-match series, which starts England's build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia from 16 October, is followed by a three-match Test series in March.

T20 series schedule

January (all day-night matches, starting 20:00 GMT)

22 1st Twenty20 international, Barbados

23 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados

26 3rd Twenty20 international, Barbados

29 4th Twenty20 international, Barbados

30 5th Twenty20 international, Barbados