The Ashes: Travis Head century punishes England in Hobart

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments54

Fifth Ashes Test, Hobart (day one of five)
Australia 241-6: Head 101, Green 74
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England's sloppy performance was punished by a swashbuckling century from Australia's Travis Head on day one of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart.

Grabbing the chance to bowl first on the greenest of surfaces with the pink ball, England were initially excellent in reducing the home side to 12-3.

However, amid the early chaos, Marnus Labuschagne was dropped on nought, a mistake from Zak Crawley that proved crucial.

Labuschagne counter-attacked for 44 in a rapid stand of 71 with Head, who continued to climb into the England attack in a partnership of 121 with Cameron Green.

Head, recalled after missing the fourth Test as a result of contracting Covid-19, made his second century of the series from 112 deliveries, only to be dismissed next ball for 101.

Green fell for 74 shortly before rain ended the day with more than 30 overs unused and Australia on 241-6.

While that would ordinarily seem like a decent return for England, the conditions, the turnaround from the early wickets and the prospect of run-scoring being difficult in the remainder of the match probably means Australia have had the better of the day.

To compound England's problems, Ollie Robinson bowled only eight overs because of a lower back complaint.

Surreal Ashes debut for Hobart

This was an action-packed and, at times, surreal day on which Hobart became the 16th ground - and seventh in Australia - to host an Ashes Test.

From Stuart Broad falling on his face delivering the first ball of the match, to Labuschagne doing the same to be bowled by the same man, followed by England being flayed in conditions ideal for bowling.

As part of five changes from the drawn fourth Test in Sydney, Ollie Pope replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow and Rory Burns returned for Haseeb Hameed. Although Ben Stokes is playing, he is not fit to bowl, leaving a four-man seam attack depleted when Robinson went down.

However, that does not excuse Crawley's momentum-changing drop of Labuschagne, or England's wayward bowling after the first hour.

As Head emerged from Labuschagne's slipstream, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were expensive, leaving England captain Joe Root to rely on his own off-breaks.

England had the late boost of removing Green, but even when they do find a way through the Australia tail, there will be trepidation when a fragile batting line-up is exposed to the home attack on the emerald green pitch.

Head boy

In isolation with Covid, Head had to watch his replacement for the fourth Test, Usman Khawaja, peel off two centuries in Sydney.

To accommodate both men, opener Marcus Harris was sacrificed and Khawaja pushed up the order, with Head - now the series' leading run-scorer - repaying the faith shown in him.

What made the left-hander's effort all the more impressive was the perilous situation Australia were in when he arrived at the crease, but he stylishly crashed through the off side and whipped off his pads.

To emphasise the ferocity of Australia's counter-attack from the peril of 12-3, in the 20 overs that followed they added 103 runs for the loss of Labuschagne.

Such was Head's authority, it was a surprise when he tamely patted Woakes to mid-on one ball after reaching his fourth Test hundred.

The powerful Green played handsomely through the covers and seemed to have a maiden hundred at his mercy, only to fall into Wood's short-ball trap.

England waste home comforts

With England 3-0 down and the Ashes gone, most of the post-mortem has focussed on the state of county cricket and if it adequately prepares players for Test cricket.

In Hobart, England were presented with an archetypal county green seamer and looked to be taking full advantage, only to veer well off course.

Broad and Robinson were superb with the new ball, finding virtually unplayable seam movement from a full length.

David Warner, Khawaja and Steve Smith offered edges that were taken but, when Labuschagne edged Robinson, second slip Crawley dived in front of Root at first and shelled the chance.

Broad at least accounted for Labuschagne in comical, memorable and inexplicable fashion. Walking across his stumps, Labuschagne was bowled middle stump around his legs, losing his footing to finish flat on the turf.

But England lost their way. With Robinson out of action, Wood and Woakes leaking a combined 129 runs from 23.3 overs and Root's 10 overs nothing more than filler, there were times when Broad was effectively a one-man attack.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 11:39

    "I suspect one of those recommendations will be how we reset red-ball cricket across our environments, our domestic cricket environment," said Harrison.
    Stop using these stupid "new" words and just say that the English cricket season MUST return to a more 'red-ball' game. The crash-bang-wallop game is great but should not replace the longer form. That's why this England team has failed here again!

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 11:39

    Once again an unbalanced side, would Australia leave Lyon out, no. Why play Robinson who must have been carrying an injury from the start and if not why Woakes who has been awful throughout, Overton couldn't be any worse. It's just same old, same old from England. Massive changes needed

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 11:38

    Interesting to see the fighting performances from South Africa, who have lost a number of top players in recent years. It’s a different mindset for sport in SA.
    We defo need a proper coach and a proper skipper. We turned down Kirsten for Silverwood…. Shows.

  • Comment posted by I like muppets, today at 11:38

    Marcus is great to watch. Would any other number 1 ranked batter (batsman for those who get rankled by batter) get out in such a manner? That was comic genius.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 11:37

    Didn’t think England would pick just 4 bowlers -it leaves the team too vulnerable to an injury. Thought Wood not Robinson might have issues. Woakes at 7 and Overton at 8 would have been a safer bet. Thought Pope did enough at Sydney to get the gloves. Perhaps there’s a chance that Stokes might bowl...

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 11:37

    Shambolic. Utterly shambolic.
    Risking a bowler who was not fit.
    Playing Wood instead of Overton.
    Infantile field settings.
    No wonder Root wants Silverwood to stay. They are as clueless as each other when it comes to tactics and selection.
    So depressing....but almost predictable.
    Let's hope our batsmen can finally come to the party.

  • Comment posted by viper, today at 11:36

    Another error in selection . Why is Anderson on the bench and woakes on the field

  • Comment posted by Kundan Jha, today at 11:36

    England or Australia!! India has beaten them both.
    Let the war begin!!!😂

    • Reply posted by Brisbane41 , today at 11:39

      Brisbane41 replied:
      And that's why you are about to lose the 3rd Test 🤣

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 11:36

    How do we keep finding new ways to make a pig of things? Head and Khawaja are batsmen we would have earmarked for cheap dismissals before the series. They’ve not played every game and have 4 tons between them.

    Another pretty pitiful showing from a feeble side

  • Comment posted by tfinlay3107, today at 11:35

    Have defended the bowlers this tour but that was extremely poor fare from Wood and Woakes particularly.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:35

    Advantage Australia. England should have pushed on when they got those early wickets.

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 11:34

    not sure whats happened.. didnt watch the days match obviously but you cannot let the opposition fight back from 12-3 to 240 odd for 6 in just under 60 overs...

    who is the captain again oh wait

  • Comment posted by Macdivot, today at 11:34

    Just great to see cheaters Warner and Smith go for zero.

  • Comment posted by Themightymoors, today at 11:32

    If England had been 12-3 we would have been all out for 70 or less!!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 11:31

    Can’t imagine England recovering from 12-3 to 241-6 like the Aussies have, we’d have most probably struggled to get 100 runs for the innings!!!!

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 11:31

    We have 6 wickets and can we get them all out and not give the Aussies satisfaction of Declaration.

  • Comment posted by rogerwilson69, today at 11:31

    The old saying goes ' you can't set a field for poor bowling' but we did not squeeze at all despite being on top. Singles were readily available and the batsmen (who did bat well) were let off the hook and able to nudge and nurdle whilst waiting for the bad ball and play themselves in. Poor tactics.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:31

    Agnew is Mr Hindsight, said he'd of played Overton, but at the end of the day. Yes Wood didn't bowl well today but Agnew often likes to look wise after the event.

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 11:33

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Not hindsight at all. Overton should have played 2 or 3 Tests in this series. Today he would have been a real handful.

  • Comment posted by I Love Sports 17, today at 11:30

    It's a difficult situation for England fans at the moment. I want England to win as that's where I was born. However, I fear that if England win or draw then the selectors and board will say that we are on the up after not losing the last two tests.
    Also, although the batting has been atrocious, The bowlers haven't played well also. Pressure because of the poor batting perhaps?
    Changes needed 100%

  • Comment posted by Brisbane41 , today at 11:29

    Well they we started i thought for sure bowled out under 100, then the brilliant counter punch by initially Manus, then Head and Green afterwards. What a magnificent knock by Travis and how quickly he scored.Manus dismissal was comical and Green probably feels a golden opportunity missed to get a 100. That pitch what a green top..what an understatement. Anything over 300 is a massive bonus.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC