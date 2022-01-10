Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie is among the latest two Ireland players to test positive for Covid-19

Tuesday's second one-day game between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston has been postponed after the Covid-19 cases in the Irish squad increased to five.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker are the latest Ireland players to test positive as has interim coach David Ripley.

Simi Singh and Ben White missed Saturday's game after positive tests.

With two more Irishmen also injured, the prospects of the series being completed now appears in some doubt.

The sides are scheduled to meet in the third one-day international at Sabina Park on Friday before the white-ball series concludes with a T20 game at the same venue on Sunday.

Andy McBrine is following concussion protocols after retiring hurt with a head injury on Saturday while all-rounder Mark Adair has a foot injury.

Opening Paul Stirling and Shane Getkake have returned to the Ireland squad following periods of quarantine after testing positive for Covid during Ireland's recent series against USA in Florida.

Covid cases in both squads and among match officials led to the cancellation of the scheduled one-day games in Florida after two T20 contests took place.

A joint statement by Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland said that talks were taking place to "explore all possibilities for the series to be completed".

"The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams," added the statement.

West Indies secured a 24-run win in Saturday's opening game in the one-day series in Jamaica.

England are scheduled to face West Indies in a four match one-day series and a T20 contest in Barbados later this month following the completion of the Ashes series in Australia.