Tuesday's one-day game between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston has been postponed after the Covid-19 cases in the visitors' squad increased to five.

A statement by Ireland and West Indies said two further Covid positives case had been reported in the Irish camp.

With two other unnamed Irish players also unavailable because of injury, the game has been postponed.

The statement said talks are taking place to "explore all possibilities for the series to be completed".

The sides are scheduled to meet in the third one-day international at Sabina Park on Friday before the white-ball series concludes with a T20 game at the same venue on Sunday.

"The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams," added the statement.

