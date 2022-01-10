Matt Parkinson: Lancashire spinner signs new deal until 2023

Matt Parkinson
Matt Parkinson is yet to make his England Test debut but has been involved in squads

Spin bowler Matt Parkinson has signed a new deal with Lancashire until the end of the 2023 County Championship season.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner has played 106 games since coming through the Red Rose academy system and has played T20 and one-day cricket for England.

Parkinson has 11 international wickets in white-ball cricket and has also been on the fringes of the Test side.

"The club has shown great faith in me since my early days in the academy as a 13-year-old," Parkinson said.

"I hope that my performances in recent years have repaid their trust and will continue to do so."

