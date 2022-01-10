Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Parkinson is yet to make his England Test debut but has been involved in squads

Spin bowler Matt Parkinson has signed a new deal with Lancashire until the end of the 2023 County Championship season.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner has played 106 games since coming through the Red Rose academy system and has played T20 and one-day cricket for England.

Parkinson has 11 international wickets in white-ball cricket and has also been on the fringes of the Test side.

"The club has shown great faith in me since my early days in the academy as a 13-year-old," Parkinson said.

"I hope that my performances in recent years have repaid their trust and will continue to do so."