Latham's score was the highest in Tests since Zak Crawley's 267 for England against Pakistan in August 2020

Second Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (day two of five) New Zealand 521-6 dec: Latham 252, Conway 109 Bangladesh 126: Yasir 55; Boult 5-43, Southee 3-28 New Zealand lead by 395 runs Scorecard

Tom Latham scored 252, Trent Boult took his 300th Test wicket and Ross Taylor was given an emotional guard of honour as New Zealand dominated Bangladesh on day two of the second Test.

Opener Latham helped the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the two-Test series, rack up 521-6 declared in Christchurch.

Boult took 5-43 to help dismiss Bangladesh for 126 and become the fourth New Zealander to 300 wickets.

Earlier, Taylor made 28 in his final Test before retiring.

The 37-year-old batter, who equalled Daniel Vettori's New Zealand record of 112 Test appearances, was given a standing ovation by the Hagley Oval crowd and a guard of honour by the Bangladesh players when he walked to the middle.

Taylor will play in the one-day series against Australia and the Netherlands this year.

Taylor has played 112 Tests and 335 limited-overs matches for New Zealand

Boult bowled Mehedi Hasan for his 300th wicket and picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests by removing Shoriful Islam in the final over of the day to wrap up the Bangladesh innings.

"As a team, we're not about the milestones, but it definitely does feel great to join an elusive club," said Boult.

Sir Richard Hadlee, Vettori and Boult's current team-mate Tim Southee are the only other New Zealand players to reach the milestone.

"It definitely means a lot," said Southee. "Very special to firstly have Timmy out there with me this afternoon and to join Daniel and Sir Richard is very special."

New Zealand's 300 club - most Test wickets for the Black Caps Tests Wickets Average Richard Hadlee 86 431 22.29 Daniel Vettori 112 361 34.36 Tim Southee 83* 328 28.35 Trent Boult 75* 301 27.59