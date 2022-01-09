Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Latham's knock included 28 boundaries

Second Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (day one): New Zealand 349-1 (Latham 186*, Conway 99*; Shoriful 1-50) Bangladesh yet to bat Scorecard

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 186 on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh as his side aimed to bounce back from their shock first Test defeat.

The Test world champions were 349-1 at stumps in Christchurch, with Devon Conway alongside Latham on 99 not out.

Earlier, Will Young scored 54 in an opening stand of 148 with Latham before Shoriful Islam made the breakthrough.

Conway and Latham then put on 201 runs for the second wicket.

Bangladesh, ranked ninth in the world, achieved a sensational eight-wicket win, their first over the Black Caps, on Wednesday.

Latham, who scored one and 14 in the first Test, had 28 fours in his knock, while Conway had 10 fours and a six in his 99.

Standing in as captain for the injured Kane Williamson, Latham is now up to fourth on the list of New Zealand century makers.

"The way Tom hit some of his drives, the sound of ball meeting the bat was awesome," said New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi.

"To be not out and bat the whole day and to be continuing tomorrow with Devon... it was a fantastic effort from both ends."

Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson added: "Unfortunately we did not bowl enough good balls to create the sort of pressure that we created last week.

"New Zealand would have been hurting from last week and they came back and showed why there are one of the best teams in the world."