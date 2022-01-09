Singh and White returned positive antigen tests on Friday and are awaiting the results of PCR tests

Ireland say bowlers Simi Singh and Ben White are likely to miss the remainder of their series in the West Indies having tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair missed Saturday's opening one-day defeat after routine antigen tests on Friday revealed them both to be positive.

Singh and White are now awaiting the results of PCR tests.

Ireland remain hopeful Andy McBrine will be fit to play in the second ODI on Tuesday after injury.

Spinner McBrine was forced to retire hurt during their 24-run defeat in Jamaica after being struck on the helmet as Ireland attempted to chase down the West Indies total of 269.

He will be assessed on Monday having suffered a suspected 'minor concussive episode', and is currently displaying "very minor symptoms".

The tourists will be bolstered by the arrival of Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate, who are joining the squad on Sunday having returned negative tests a day earlier.

The duo tested positive in Florida during Ireland's curtailed white-ball series against the USA, and stayed there to complete their isolation as the rest of the side travelled to Jamaica.

Ireland taking positives from narrow defeat

Ireland fought hard in the opening match of the three-game series, keeping the West Indies to under 300 before starting well with the bat as captain Andrew Balbirnie made 71 off 94 balls and Harry Tector 53 off 68.

However both batters were dismissed as Ireland lost three wickets in as many overs as the hosts seized control of the contest. The Windies took the final wicket of Josh Little in the last over as Ireland chased an improbable 25 from the final six deliveries.

"I think the run rate required was around seven an over when me and Bal (Balbirnie) were in," said Tector.

"That is something we were doing as we were set. The mantle really fell to me when Bal was out, so it's a bit gutting that I couldn't get us over the line, but I guess I have to live and learn for next time I'm in that position.

"There were a lot of positives - our fielding, particularly our energy in the field, was good.

"Before the game we spoke about bringing good energy, even when they were on top. Fielding is something we can control and we all work hard at it, to be as good as we can come gameday."