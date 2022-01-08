Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Linde played for South Africa A against India A in November

South Africa all-rounder George Linde has joined Kent on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will be available to play in all formats of the game after signing a contract until the end of the 2023 season at Canterbury.

He has played three Test matches after making his debut in October 2019, along with two ODIs and 14 T20 games.

He was named South Africa's domestic four-day Cricketer of the Year in 2021 after taking 23 wickets and scoring 322 runs for Cape Cobras.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me to play county cricket for the first time in my career," the left-arm spinner told the Kent website.

"I'm really looking forward to wearing the Kent shirt with pride and to make my own mark on this club's history."

Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton added: "We have long identified the need for an experienced, high quality spin bowler to balance our side in all formats, and the fact that George is an accomplished left-handed middle-order batter makes his addition to the squad even more exciting.

"His first-class record is excellent with 214 wickets at 24.00 and 2,383 runs at 30.00 in 60 matches - his white ball performances have also been just as impressive."