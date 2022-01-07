The Ashes: Usman Khawaja's century leaves England fighting to save Sydney Test

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments14

Fourth Ashes Test, Sydney (day four of five)
Australia 416-8 dec & 265-6 dec (Khawaja 101*, Green 74; Leach 4-84)
England 294 & 30-0 (Crawley 22*, Hameed 8*)
England need 358 more runs to win
Scorecard

Australia's Usman Khawaja hit another classy century to leave England needing to bat out the final day to save the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Khawaja made an unbeaten 101 from 138 balls, to follow his 137 in the first innings, as Australia set England an unlikely 388 to win.

With dark storm clouds closing in, England openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed survived a tricky 11 over and 50-minute period to reach 30-0 at stumps.

Crawley will resume on 22 and Hameed eight when play resumes at 23:00 GMT on Saturday, with 98 overs scheduled on the final day.

Khawaja shared a partnership of 179 with Cameron Green (74) for the fifth wicket as the hosts recovered from 86-4 to keep Australia's hopes of a 5-0 series clean sweep alive.

Earlier in the day, England added 36 runs to their overnight 258-7, with Jonny Bairstow only able to add 10 more runs before feathering Scott Boland behind to fall for 113.

That left a first-innings deficit of 122 and continued a dismal series with the bat, with them still yet to reach 300.

Ollie Pope kept wicket for England - and did an excellent job, taking four catches - with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow both spending the day off the field with hand injuries.

They - along with Ben Stokes, who did field despite ongoing troubles with a left side strain - have had scans and will continue to be assessed before the fifth Test, which starts in Hobart on 14 January.

Masterful Khawaja blunts England

Khawaja's innings was another masterclass and one that England's batters could do far worse than watch and learn from.

The 35-year-old right-hander was hit by a venomous Mark Wood bouncer first ball and he started slowly and did not look fluent in his strokeplay, but importantly he was able to protect his wicket and guide the inexperienced Green, who was ragged for large parts of his innings, through a sticky period.

Australia were always in control of the game, but at 86-4 the door was slightly ajar for England, who had bowled well and were controlling the scoring rate.

The stand between Khawaja and Green firmly closed it again, and double padlocked it for good measure.

Khawaja, who has now scored more runs than any England batter other than Joe Root in the series, reverse swept, pulled and drove through the covers with an elegant grace for a well-deserved 10th Test century.

It marked a dream return to the Test fold for Australia and he was visibly emotional as he composed himself after the celebrations.

Before the Test he spoke about Travis Head - who tested positive for Covid-19 - reclaiming the place for the final Test, but Khawaja must surely now feature in Hobart.

Australian journalist and Test Match Special commentator Geoff Lemon went as far as saying "there will be fights on the streets" if Australia try and drop him.

Usman Khawaja's wagon wheel from his 101* against England at the SCG

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:21

    Fair play to Khawaja for superb Test knocking two 100's and enjoying your game.

    Leach too getting some wickets and having a steady bowl so do him some good despite conceding 84 runs but least took 4 wickets.

    Definitely a varied Test this has been.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 07:21

    Lights out. Root is a decent cricketer but a leader he is not!!

  • Comment posted by AB, today at 07:20

    Forecast is quite good for the 5th day, will depend if the pitch is as flat as last Summer when India batted out a 140 overs draw....early indication says it isn't.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 07:20

    Congratulations to Usman Khawaja on his brilliant batting performance in scoring a ton in each innings.

    Well played, Mr Khawaja!

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 07:18

    Superb performance from Khawaja, but sort of sums up this tour as in just one match he has more runs than anyone but Root in the England team.
    At least our openers showed some fight.
    And at least we found our best wicket-keeper. Just happens he is a batsman...
    I hope we make a good fist of it tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 07:18

    35 year old journeyman cricketer averages 240 against England.

    Hang your heads in shame England.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 07:17

    Anderson and Broad are spent forces unless the ball is hooping around. Both should retire but their egos won't let them.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:20

      Raedwulf replied:
      Attention-seeker.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 07:17

    So England only has a problem with its batting? It has in fact problems everywhere.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 07:17

    Eng fight with the bat +reduce Aus to 86-4;only day+half left and rain forecast. 2 hours later Leach +Root rushing overs regardless of runs to catch up over rate. Fear of WTC deductions? Or more interested in saving match fees than saving the Test? Disgraceful and detracts from the fight shown to be totally reliant on the weather than own abilities

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:16

    Declared yet again but cannot blame the Aussies with the run lead seeing as we fail to get passed the 300 mark.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:15

    Not great for England, still along way behind the Aussies in all aspects but they have at least shown some grit.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 07:15

    I want to be Usman Khawaja when I grow up, how good is he?

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:19

      Raedwulf replied:
      I've grown up, I still want to be Usman Khawaja. I'd be 20 years younger for a start! ;-)

      Impressive, wasn't it?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:14

    Odds-on for another OZ win, BUT! We're into a 5th day, both openers are still there, we have a chance at the draw, at least, especially if weather plays a part. It's too late, of course, but had this been the 1st Test, we'd be looking hopefully towards the rest of the series. As it is, if we can bat into the last session & lose by less than 100, at least we've made them work for their win...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC