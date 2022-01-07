Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gunathilaka, Dickwella and Mendis were all established Sri Lanka internationals

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has cut short the 12-month bans handed to three players who broke bio-secure protocols during the tour of England last summer.

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were sent home after images showed them outside their hotel in Durham breaking a curfew.

But the bans have been lifted after five months and the three players are again available for selection.

The bans will remain suspended for two years and the trio will be monitored.

SLC said the move came after a request from the three players and after it obtained a report from a doctor, appointed to provide counselling for the players during their suspensions.