England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will miss the final Ashes Test after suffering a hand injury during the drawn fourth Test in Sydney.

The 31-year-old was struck while keeping and will now fly home.

England have added Kent's Sam Billings to their squad, and he is set to make his Test debut in the day-night match in Hobart, starting on Friday.

Billings made a 500-mile drive from the Gold Coast to Sydney in order to link up with the England squad.

