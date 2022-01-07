The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow scores century as England show fight in Sydney

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments87

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow took a blow to the thumb off Pat Cummins during his innings
Fourth Ashes Test, Sydney (day three of five)
Australia 416-8: Khawaja 137, Smith 67, Starc 34*, Broad 5-101
England 258-7: Bairstow 103*, Stokes 66, Wood 39, Boland 2-25
England trail by 158 runs
Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow scored a gutsy century as England's batters finally showed some fight against Australia on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Bairstow's well-crafted, unbeaten 103 and his 128-run stand with Ben Stokes rescued England after they slipped to 36-4.

Stokes, visibly struggling with a left side injury, made 66, while Mark Wood clubbed an entertaining 39 from 41 balls in a 72-run stand with Bairstow.

Scott Boland took 2-25 as England closed on 258-7, trailing by 158.

Play had been delayed by two hours due to persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and England made an poor start when it resumed.

They lost three wickets in 53 balls and could not find a run before Bairstow and Stokes injected some much-needed impetus into the innings.

The two were able to dominant Australia's bowlers in a way that England have failed to do throughout the series.

Australia dropped three catches and have an injury concern over Boland, who was taken for a scan after falling in his follow-through in the afternoon session.

While England are still a long way behind in the match, the fight they showed will have been encouraging for the beleaguered dressing room.

Bairstow & Stokes battle hard

At various points it looked as though Bairstow and Stokes would have to end their innings early; Bairstow with a seriously damaged thumb and Stokes with his left side which he hurt while bowling on day two.

However, both players are competitive and determined to a fault. Bairstow is a batter who thrives on the chance to prove people wrong, while Stuart Broad described Stokes on Thursday as the toughest cricketer he has seen.

Stokes had some luck, first dropped by Pat Cummins in his follow-through on nine before he survived a Cameron Green delivery hitting the stumps but not dislodging the bails on 16.

After being hit on the hand by Green, Stokes changed tactic, hitting three fours in a row off Mitchell Starc to bring up the 50 partnership.

The two batted sensibly towards tea but, when Stokes fell lbw to Lyon shortly after the resumption, Bairstow cut loose.

He slog-swept Lyon for two sixes, never allowing the off-spinner to settle, and continued to pull and drive as Australia's quicks tried to target his injured thumb.

Bairstow continually took his hand off the bat but was able to soldier on, despite obvious concern from captain Root, who sat on the side of the pitch to observe.

He was briefly overshadowed by Wood, who swung Cummins for three sixes in his entertaining innings, and had to wait until the final over of the day to reach three figures.

He received a standing ovation from the dressing room as he swung Cummins for four to register England's first century of the tour.

England - and Australia - show frailties

There is always a sense of inevitability when England bat; that a collapse is just around the corner, a bad shot only one ball away.

This is a tired batting line-up, summed up by Root's uncharacteristic waft of a cut shot to give him the unwanted accolade of England's first Test duck of 2022. They looked burnt out in Sydney, unable to mount even the slightest resistance on a difficult pitch.

Haseeb Hameed, whose place for the fifth Test must be under serious question, was bowled trying an extravagant drive, registering his fifth consecutive single figure score.

Crawley showed brief fight before being bowled by a Boland nip-backer, Root slashed the same bowler to slip and an unsettled Dawid Malan glanced Cameron Green to leg slip as England crumbled before lunch.

Despite this, Australia were far from their best with the ball and struggled for ideas as Bairstow, Stokes and Wood attacked.

Lyon went for 71 from his 10 overs while Starc, Australia's best bowler, lost his line and gifted England runs.

Both Hameed and Crawley were dropped in the morning, although neither could make it count, while Cummins was hit for three sixes by Wood as England attacked in the evening.

It is the first time Australia have been tested - and the first time they have looked short of ideas.

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 07:59

    If only our bowlers had restricted Aus for a par score.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 07:58

    GREAT to see England dominating this test. After a difficult start Bairstow is grinding the Aussie bowlers into the Sidney dust. WELL DONE LAD. This is the turning point in this series. Australia had a good start (but on dodgy pitches) but England are favourites now to emerge victorious!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 07:58

    Did i just see that right guys. An English player has just scored a century in an Ashes series

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 07:58

    36-4 and wickets tumbling when he came in.
    Somebody said yesterday that Australia can bring in the Pakistani fella who made a century and we bring in Jonny /#@/#$ Bairstow.
    That man give your self a slap.
    Who do you want in your trenches? Buttler?
    Go get em Jonny.

  • Comment posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 07:57

    Well done Johnny. Shame the genius Ed Smith messed you about in the first place.
    Great contribution it seems from Wood, top bloke.
    I wonder with all his injuries if Stokes will pack in test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 07:57

    Forget the hopeless efforts of our top batsmen today nothing changed so not even worth talking about.
    However we do have something to celebrate an innings full of character and guts from Johnny Bairstow thats all any supporter can ask Well Done Sir a bit of pride restored.

  • Comment posted by Lugs63, today at 07:57

    Well done Jonny. Unfortunately all for nothing.

  • Comment posted by Alan Felshing Pencil, today at 07:57

    Wood/Bairstow have just proved ... if you aren't good enough technically or mentally for Test cricket, then just 'tee it up and whack it' !

    Even if it only comes off one in innings in five surely that's better than never at all?

  • Comment posted by ajwxyzt, today at 07:56

    Wonder when England will end their experiment of opening an innings with two nightwatchmen?

  • Comment posted by Cameron, today at 07:56

    By lunch tomorrow Australia will be 200+ ahead. Boycott will be pleased for Johnny but unhappy about everything else, including how much butter is on his crumpets.

  • Comment posted by BBCBlogger, today at 07:55

    Bairstow has done extremely well
    If only some of the top order batsmen could scrape a score together we would end up somewhere near Australia’s first innings score

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 07:55

    Need to keep Australian lead well below 100 and then bowl then out cheaply to have any chance of a draw. Nothing we have seen so far points to either happening.

  • Comment posted by Granny Bano, today at 07:54

    Well it only took 4 weeks, but finally.....finally England go full 20/20 and give us a smile.

    Whilst pretty much everyone on this forum knows the depth of our problems, isn't it nice to hear Mr Agnew with a smile in his voice? I was worrying for him.

    If we have any chance of saving this these 2 need to bat out tomorrow's morning session to really give us somethiong to shout about imo.

  • Comment posted by Marco1987, today at 07:54

    Delighted for JB showed a lot of bravery today, hope they can stick around for a couple of hours tomorrow and get closer to the Aussie total

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 07:54

    Brilliant from Jonny Bairstow at last something to heartily applaud and such a great Test strike rate!! Worth the wait.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 07:54

    Fantastic rearguard action from Bairstow, Stokes and Wood. But am I the only one who is irritated by this new term 'batter' that's been creeping into the BBC coverage lately? Batsman or batswoman I can live with. But batter? Something you wrap a piece of cod round, isn't it?!

    • Reply posted by Hookylw1500, today at 07:57

      Hookylw1500 replied:
      Don't worry about it

  • Comment posted by yordrib, today at 07:54

    5 batsmen out very cheaply again and in the majority of cases to poor shots again. Batting coaches all need sacking and sent home on a very slow boat.

  • Comment posted by Hookylw1500, today at 07:54

    This match is set up perfectly for Broad to win it now. He can smash 40 off 20 balls tomorrow morning to get in the mood and then take 7 for 15 to bowl Australia out very cheaply. By this point Australia are a broken side and we knock off about 165 for the win. It's the sort of thing he does. It's a realistic scenario with precedent. Glorious. Test cricket at it's best.

  • Comment posted by Planet Crayon, today at 07:54

    Highlight of the day was Stokesy's leg stump being smacked by the ball, the bails somehow refusing to be dislodged - then the umpire bizarrely giving him out LBW! Even the Australians laughed at that! The review was the least surprising decision reversal in the history of the game! Magnificent fightback from England when all seemed lost.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 07:54

    Root looked a broken man when he trudged out to bat, shoiulders slumped. I remember when King Viv or Botham walked out, they had an aura about them.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC