The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow scores century as England show fight in Sydney

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Fourth Ashes Test, Sydney (day three of five)
Australia 416-8: Khawaja 137, Smith 67, Starc 34*, Broad 5-101
England 258-7: Bairstow 103*, Stokes 66, Wood 39, Boland 2-25
England trail by 158 runs
Jonny Bairstow scored a gutsy century as England's batters finally showed some fight against Australia on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Bairstow's well-crafted, unbeaten 103 and his 128-run stand with Ben Stokes rescued England after they slipped to 36-4.

Stokes, visibly struggling with a left side injury, made 66, while Mark Wood clubbed an entertaining 39 from 41 balls in a 72-run stand with Bairstow.

Scott Boland took 2-25 as England closed on 258-7, trailing by 158.

Play had been delayed by two hours because of persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and England made an poor start when the match resumed.

They lost three wickets in 53 balls and could not find a run before Bairstow and Stokes injected some much-needed impetus into the innings.

The two were able to dominant Australia's bowlers in a way that England have failed to do throughout the series.

Australia dropped three catches and have an injury concern over Boland, who was taken for a scan after falling in his follow-through in the afternoon session.

While England are still a long way behind in the match, the fight they showed will have been encouraging for the beleaguered dressing room.

Bairstow & Stokes battle hard

At various points, it looked as though Bairstow and Stokes would have to end their innings early - Bairstow with a seriously damaged thumb and Stokes with an injured left side, which he hurt while bowling on day two.

However, both players are competitive and determined to a fault. Bairstow is a batter who thrives on the chance to prove people wrong, while Stuart Broad described Stokes on Thursday as the toughest cricketer he has seen.

Stokes had some luck, first dropped by Pat Cummins in his follow-through on nine before he survived a Cameron Green delivery hitting the stumps but not dislodging the bails on 16.

After being hit on the hand by Green, Stokes changed tactic, hitting three fours in a row off Mitchell Starc to bring up the 50 partnership.

The two batted sensibly towards tea but, when Stokes fell lbw to Lyon shortly after the resumption, Bairstow cut loose.

He slog-swept Lyon for two sixes, never allowing the off-spinner to settle, and continued to pull and drive as Australia's quicks tried to target his injured thumb.

Bairstow continually took his hand off the bat but was able to soldier on, despite obvious concern from captain Root, who sat on the side of the pitch to observe.

He was briefly overshadowed by Wood, who swung Cummins for three sixes in his entertaining innings, and had to wait until the final over of the day to reach three figures.

He received a standing ovation from the dressing room as he swung Cummins for four to register England's first century of the tour.

England - and Australia - show frailties

There is always a sense of inevitability when England bat: that a collapse is just around the corner, a bad shot only one ball away.

This is a tired batting line-up, summed up by Root's uncharacteristic waft of a cut shot to give him the unwanted accolade of England's first Test duck of 2022. They looked burned out in Sydney, unable to mount even the slightest resistance on a difficult pitch.

Haseeb Hameed, whose place for the fifth Test must be under serious question, was bowled trying an extravagant drive, registering his fifth consecutive single-figure score.

Crawley showed brief fight before being bowled by a Boland nip-backer, Root slashed the same bowler to slip and an unsettled Dawid Malan glanced Green to leg slip as England crumbled before lunch.

Despite this, Australia were far from their best with the ball and struggled for ideas as Bairstow, Stokes and Wood attacked.

Lyon went for 71 from his 10 overs while Starc, Australia's best bowler, lost his line and gifted England runs.

Both Hameed and Crawley were dropped in the morning, although neither could make it count, while Cummins was hit for three sixes by Wood as England attacked in the evening.

It is the first time Australia have been tested - and the first time they have looked short of ideas.

'It will take a lot to remove me' - what they said

England batter Jonny Bairstow, speaking to Test Match Special: "I was relieved and overjoyed, to be honest with you. I'm happy with today but we need to build on it tomorrow as well.

"My thumb is sore, but you're playing in the Ashes and you're going to take blows. It's going to take a lot to remove me from things. I might get an X-ray on it but I reckon I'll still be there in the morning."

Australia batter Steve Smith: "We're still in a good position, even though there is some uncertainty around the weather. I thought it was a good counter-attack from Stokes and Bairstow.

"The pitch is doing more with the new ball. When the ball gets soft, it's not playing as many tricks."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew on TMS: "It's been a lot of entertainment, it's better than it might have been, because it looked dire at lunch.

"We've seen Stokes and Bairstow bat with incredible bravery and skill. You can't escape that Hameed, Crawley, Malan, Root and Buttler all failed."

  • Comment posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 07:41

    Well batted Jonny lad. Finally some performances to be proud of...

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 07:50

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      How can anyone give thumbs down to that comment but a troll.

  • Comment posted by mickrick, today at 08:00

    "England could add another 50 runs" Yes well they still have 13 wickets left so its possible.

    • Reply posted by Cameron, today at 08:04

      Cameron replied:
      Loooool spat my tea out!

  • Comment posted by norfolkandgood, today at 07:48

    That’s the answer then - stick all the support staff in isolation, including the inept head coach.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Chris Silverwood isolating and England are playing better. Coincidence

  • Comment posted by Brisbane41 , today at 07:52

    Aussie fan here. Absolutely brilliant Bairstow; what a performance. Loved his passion when he got there. Kudos to Stokes: gutsy performance in what he was going through. Hat's off to Wood. Like many in the local TV Commentary said batsman were playing for their careers. Hat's off to you Mr Bairstow. What a gutsy performance. Series gone but great to see Blighty fight for the first time

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 08:09

      Bennster replied:
      Bairstow seems to get a load of bad press over here - mostly Jos Buttler's fan club - but he's one of the few players who has the quality and the fire in him and he was outstanding today. Well played Jonny

  • Comment posted by ajwxyzt, today at 07:56

    Wonder when England will end their experiment of opening an innings with two nightwatchmen?

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 08:32

      931035 replied:
      When a good opener comes along. It could be a long wait.

  • Comment posted by Edna Bucket, today at 07:51

    We are 258/7 …. Great century Jonny, but look at that score again. Hardly defying Australia. Barely batting for a whole day. Pper over the cracks unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 07:53

      Matthew replied:
      We were 36 for 4

  • Comment posted by juggler1, today at 07:45

    I don’t care what county you play for, how many matches you have played, how many ducks you have made. I ALWAYS want every player who is selected to play for England to do well. Well batted Bairstow, well batted Stokes, well batted Wood. Come on England!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh please. Bairstow scores a century. And now calls for Buttler to be dropped and Bairstow to take over as wicketkeeper. What a surprise. England fans regular as clockwork

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 07:49

    If the best 2 performances of the series have come from people playing through pain, maybe the rest of the players should gather round and give the next batsman a bit of a kicking when they're getting padded up.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:28

      big G replied:
      Maybe they concentrate more when in pain, who knows 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Leivapool, today at 07:44

    Bairstow is a better keeper and a better batsman than Butler, and Butler doesn't deserve his place as a batsman. Well done Bairstow, great innings so far and a great cameo from Wood.

    • Reply posted by rothwelljohn, today at 08:08

      rothwelljohn replied:
      100% correct. But Buttlers face fits and we all know that counts above all.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 07:45

    Coming in at 36 for 4 that was an excellent performance. Well played Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:34

      cb replied:
      Top order, technique or lack of, batsmen wanting to play T20/One day have no ability to play tight & straight, surely someone in county can keep their head over the bat and not leave a massive gap btw pad??? Well done Bairstow, Stokes & Wood.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 07:53

    Don't get too excited people. It is likely England will be bowled out with at least a 100 deficit. Australia will then bat for most of day 4 and could declare at the end with a lead of over 300.

    I'm not overly confident England's batters will survive a fifth day unless the rain comes to their rescue.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 08:40

      cynic replied:
      I was down voted when I called for Bairstow's return. I once again cement myself as the most insightful mind on HYS

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 07:49

    ‘Bairstow hits brilliant century to defy Australia’ says the headline. Made me excited for a minute, maybe England have managed to eke out a small lead I thought. Then you check the score and see that England are 158 runs behind still and only have 3 wickets left. Both openers failed again and only other score of note was Stokes. So I’m not sure where we are defying Australia…

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 07:53

      Matthew replied:
      It looked like we were going to be knocked over for under 100.

  • Comment posted by Marco1987, today at 07:54

    Delighted for JB showed a lot of bravery today, hope they can stick around for a couple of hours tomorrow and get closer to the Aussie total

  • Comment posted by majorblink, today at 07:48

    It says it all when there's wild celebrations.... when we avoid the follow-on.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 08:01

      Simba replied:
      Was there?

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 07:48

    Whatever his feelings, Root must be relieved of captaincy his brain must be liked scrambled eggs. He has no opening batsmen to relieve the pressure.

    • Reply posted by yordrib, today at 08:01

      yordrib replied:
      But who replaces him, not one consistent player amongst them with captain qualities

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 08:24

    Sincere congratulations to Jonny Bairstow - that meant a lot to him.

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 07:47

    Is anybody really that surprised that our best batting performance has come when the series is lost and we're 3-0 down.....?

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 08:19

      DaveP1982 replied:
      Yes I am because things have been so bad that I never expected any sort of decent batting performance!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:41

    We've not had a lot of luck this series, what with beating Aussie edges whilst regularly nicking off ourselves. Lucky day today. Zak didn't make the most of his lives, but at least battled for 17 overs. Hameed has surely had it long-term; Buttler MUST finally follow him. Malan's gone off the boil, Root was loose. All hail Stokes, YJB & Woodie! Finally, we're managing to make a game of it. Just!

    • Reply posted by mp, today at 08:11

      mp replied:
      I agree with all you say except the luck thing

  • Comment posted by big mark, today at 07:53

    Top 4 batsmen went for 27 runs , Australia will still have a first innings lead and skittle England for 150 , white wash without a doubt

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 07:55

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Draw is way odds on. If its without a doubt, why is that?

  • Comment posted by Barton St Battler, today at 08:05

    Johnny looking very solid today, in more ways than one!

