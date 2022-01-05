Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Dockrell was on form with the bat in Ireland's warm-up defeat

Warm-up match, Sabina Park, Kingstown, Jamaica: Ireland 234 all out (48.3 overs) Dockrell 82, Singh 22; Gordon 5-34 Jamaica Scorpions 235-5 (38.4 overs) Powell 82*, McCarthy 48; Little 3-21 Jamaica Scorpions won by five wickets Scorecard external-link

Ireland lost by five wickets to Jamaica Scorpions in a warm-up match for their forthcoming three-match ODI series with the West Indies at Sabina Park.

George Dockrell top-scored with 82 as Ireland were all out for 234 with nine balls of their 50 overs remaining.

Nicholson Gordon finished with bowling figures of 5-34 for Scorpions.

Jamaica replied with 235-5 off 38.4 overs, former West Indian captain Rovman Powell contributing 82 not out and Josh Little taking 3-21.

Andre McCarthy also made a substantial contribution with 48 as the hosts ultimately ran out comfortable winners in Kingstown.

With regular opener Paul Stirling unavailable, Andrew Balbirnie opened with William Porterfield for Ireland, the pair putting on an opening partnership of 38, before wickets began to fell regularly thereafter.

An eight wicket partnership of 55 between Dockrell and Mark Adair put the Irish back on track for their total of 234.

Powell blasted six sixes and four fours off 63 balls as Jamaica eased to victory.

Ireland begin their World Cup Super League series against the West Indies on Saturday.

The Irish squad had their preparations for the series upended with the cancellation of their three-match one-day series against the USA at the end of December because of Covid-19 related issues.