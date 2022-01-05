Women's Ashes: Start of series brought forward to allow for World Cup quarantine

Australia celebrate 2019 Ashes win
Australia won the last Ashes series, held in England in 2019, 12-4

The Women's Ashes between England and Australia will start on 20 January - a week earlier than planned - after a late change to the schedule.

The series will now begin with three Twenty20s, followed by one Test and three one-day internationals.

The change allows both teams to travel to New Zealand and complete 10 days quarantine before the Women's World Cup, which follows from 4 March.

England are aiming for their first Ashes series win since 2013-14.

The three T20s, originally scheduled to follow the Test, will take place on 20, 22 and 23 January in Adelaide.

The Test will now start at 23:00 GMT on 26 January in Canberra with the ODIs following.

Australia have held the Ashes following the last three series after away victories in 2015 and 2019 and a drawn series in Australia in 2017-18.

The Women's Ashes is a multi-format contest in which four points are awarded for a victory in the Test and two for an ODI or T20 victory.

Women's Ashes 2022

  • 20 January: 1st T20, Adelaide (08:10 GMT) (2 points)
  • 22 January: 2nd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)
  • 23 January: 3rd T20, Adelaide (03:10) (2 points)
  • 27-30 January: Only Test, Canberra (23:00, 26 January) (4 points)
  • 3 February: 1st ODI, Canberra (03:10) (2 points)
  • 6 February: 2nd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 5 February) (2 points)
  • 8 February: 3rd ODI, Melbourne, (23:05, 7 February) (2 points)

