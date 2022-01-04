The Ashes: England battle hard on rain-affected opening day of Sydney Test

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

Fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne (day one of five)
Australia 126-3: Harris 38, Warner 30; Anderson 1-24, Wood 1-31, Broad 1-34
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England's bowlers battled hard to leave the fourth Ashes Test evenly poised after a rain-affected opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After opting to bat under grey skies and on a green pitch, Australia closed on 126-3 with just 46.5 overs possible.

The start was delayed by half an hour before two interruptions in the morning session and a two-hour delay either side of the tea interval.

The returning Stuart Broad had David Warner caught at second slip by Zak Crawley for 30, while James Anderson had Marcus Harris caught by Joe Root for 38.

Marnus Labuschagne then nicked Mark Wood behind for 28 as England reaped the rewards of their tight, economical bowling.

Play is scheduled to resume at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday night, with Steve Smith unbeaten on six and Usman Khawaja, playing his first Test since 2019, four not out.

England currently trail 3-0 in the five-Test series, and have already lost the Ashes.

Further rain and thundery showers are forecast on days two and four which may make a result difficult and increase England's chances of avoiding a series clean sweep.

Meanwhile, Australia batter Travis Head, who is missing this Test after testing positive for Covid-19, has returned one negative test and two more negative results will see him rejoin the squad on Friday.

England's patience reaps rewards

It is generally more difficult for batters during on-off days of Test cricket, but for large periods Australia were rarely troubled.

The wicket of Warner came with an element of surprise, with the left-hander barely threatened apart from an edge off Stokes - that went just past Crawley, through a vacant third slip - when he was on 21.

The outside edge was only challenged on the odd occasion, while very few deliveries would have hit the stumps with England generally bowling too short or wide early on.

The pitch seemed easier to bat on for large periods of the final session, and that combined with the ball going softer due to the damp outfield resulted in England looking like being blunted.

However Root's side managed to keep the run-rate relatively low, and that allowed Anderson to draw Harris - who was ragged, but starting to look more settled - into a tentative prod, before Wood dismissed Labuschagne for the second successive Test.

Broad impresses for England

England's heavy series defeat and potential post-Ashes reset had led to retirement talk around pace bowler Broad but, between Tests, he spoke passionately in his Daily Mail columnexternal-link about his desire to continue representing his country.

The 35-year-old came into the side for Ollie Robinson, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, in England's sole change to the team which lost by an innings in the third Test in Melbourne.

Broad was their standout bowler on a stop-start day in Sydney, culminating in yet another dismissal of Warner.

The Australia opener was dragged forward by a slightly fuller delivery and, as was so often the case in 2019 in England when Broad dismissed Warner seven times, a little bit of seam movement away enticed the left-hander into an edge.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by simple_simon, today at 07:50

    Englands issue is with the bat, not the ball. Lets hold off until both sides have batted. Me, im not expecting much from our top order. I bet BT Sports have made a loss on this series.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 07:50

    The Aussies will be bored stiff out there! They know England will collapse as usual. Australia don’t need anything over 350. England need a miracle to win the last 2 tests!

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 07:46

    The Aussies will probably declare overnight now , they will be confident they can bowl England out twice and win by an innings.

    126 may be a little to far out of Englands reach 😁

  • Comment posted by Hertyjilp, today at 07:45

    Honour's even?

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 07:47

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Nah. They could declare now on that score 🤣

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 07:45

    There should be a separate ashes for Dead rubbers

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 07:45

    Little change thus far. Bowlers fronting up but 126 already looks far too many & they have seven wkts left.

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 07:45

    Phew. I've got tickets for day four. Looks like we should last until then at least. Thank you rain!

  • Comment posted by BikerNigel, today at 07:44

    I'm sure that the batsmen will still be able to collapse quickly enough to give the Aussies another win despite rain reducing play. After all, they only needed less than 3 days of play in the last match!

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 07:42

    Looks like a good toss to lose ... England could easily have been 5 or 6 down in those conditions.

  • Comment posted by jamessnow, today at 07:41

    How Warner is even allowed to play is beyond me

  • Comment posted by Pete the Convict, today at 07:40

    Congratulations England. Fought hard and a great end to the day.

  • Comment posted by Spock71, today at 07:40

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 07:45

      Grb replied:
      Get use to it, it’s change is permanent

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 07:39

    But it’s not really the bowlers fault they do ok,it’s the wand wafters that really let us down,I predict another collapse.

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 07:42

      Spock71 replied:
      Perhaps H. Potter and R. Weasley could be our opening batsmen?

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 07:38

    Fingers crossed with a little bit of hope there may be more rain 🤞🏼

  • Comment posted by getreal, today at 07:38

    20 extras! Sounds like two or three England batsmen combined.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:43

      duncan brownley replied:
      Shocking figure that and 12 wides .... Supposed to be professional bowlers and and how many of these extras just nudge up the score too especially as you post 3 or 4 of our batsmen struggle to make them runs.

  • Comment posted by Palace Jack, today at 07:35

    Bowlers have adapted to Aus conditions slightly better than the ‘batters’ and deserve credit.

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 07:44

      Spock71 replied:
      I can visualise the index fingers as someone reads 'batters'. Well played.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 07:34

    Decent effort in the field. My one hope for this Test is that the openers can make a couple of 50 partnerships, build a bit of confidence, and give 3-6, all of whom can score, a platform. I still think Lawrence should have been brought in, if only to give him some experience of Oz, but it looks like we're stuck with “Can't bat, can't catch” at WK!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:40

      duncan brownley replied:
      Yep late two wickets has helped with the fragmented days play.

      Let the Aussies tick along as usual but as we know need to get back in their faces asap tomorrow.

